Tilda Swinton And Julianne Moore's The Room Next Door Earns THIS Acclaim Creating Venice Film Festival 2024 History

Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore’s dramedy The Room Next Door premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, September 2, and made history by earning a 17-minute standing ovation, the longest ever at the festival.

In a video shared on X by Deadline, the film leads were seen sharing a warm moment after the extraordinary audience response. Swinton hugged Moore who wore a bedazzled gold Bottega Veneta gown at the premiere, as the crowd clapped and cheered.

Swinton then turned around to face the audience on the other side, blew a kiss, and placed her hand on her chest as a gesture of gratitude. The standing ovation for The Room Next Door surpassed the festival’s historic applauses, including Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, which earned a 12-minute applause, Pablo Larrain’s Maria, for eight minutes, and Justin Kurzel’s The Order, for seven minutes.

The movie revolves around Ingrid (Moore) and Martha (Swinton), who once worked together at a magazine in New York and became close friends but grew out of touch and led on different paths. However, under difficult yet sweet circumstances, they reunite, now Ingrid is a best selling author and Martha is battling a terminal illness—cancer.

The official synopsis says, "Ingrid went on to become an autofiction novelist while Martha became a war reporter, and they were separated by the circumstances of life.” But years later, “they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation."

In February, at the premiere of her movie Problemista, Swinton spoke about The Room Next Door to PEOPLE and described it as a “really delicate” story about adults facing tricky situations that are testing their friendship. "It's really about good, good friends and what good friends do for each other," she added.

She also shared her excitement about collaborating with Moore, saying they have “always wanted to hang out more and more,” and the best way to do that for an actor is to work with them. “And now we're together and we're loving it,” she added.

The Room Next Door will be released in theaters on December 25.