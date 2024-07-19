Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark - Too Hot To Handle Star Chloe Veitch To Host The Upcoming Show; DEETS

Netflix has a new dating show coming that promises to be steamier than you could imagine. The new unscripted series Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark will explore the world of late-night linkups. So, what’s a sneaky link? It’s someone you’re secretly hooking up with.

Host Chloe Veitch says, “A sneaky link is a guaranteed quick bunk up … and they’re scared of the ‘C-word’: commitment,” tells Netflix.

About the upcoming dating show: Sneaky Links

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark will hit the platform in the summer of 2025. Hosting the show is reality star Chloe Veitch, known from Too Hot To Handle Season 1 and proud of her title as the Essex Queen.

Joining her is Spicy Mari, a dating and relationship expert. Mari has been on MTV’s The Love Experiment and Paramount+’s Love Always. She founded the relationship consulting firm The Spicy Life and is considered a “sexpert.”

As part of Netflix’s lineup, Veitch will also be a love guru in the upcoming Too Hot to Handle 3, releasing on July 22, and a host in The Ultimatum: Choices, coming later this year.

Chloe Veitch on hosting her first show

Chloe Veitch explains to Deadline, Sneaky link to me is much deeper than just a hookup or friends with benefits because there wouldn’t be any substance. The twists and turns in Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark definitely bring substance.”

Advertisement

Veitch hopes this is just the start of her hosting career. She tells Deadline, “I feel like this is the first of many. I’m already having conversations about the next one and not necessarily Sneaky Links, but just in the dating realm, I’d love to do more.”

Set to premiere in the summer of 2025, Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark joins Netflix's lineup of dating shows like Love is Blind, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, and Love on the Spectrum. Although the show was ordered before Jeff Gaspin became the new reality boss at Netflix, it aligns with his strategy of creating fresh takes on familiar concepts.

Stay tuned for more details about Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark.

ALSO READ: 'Tom Cruise Is Writing Stories For Tom Cruise': Manny Jacinto Opens Up About His Lines Being Removed From Top Gun Maverick