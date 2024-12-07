'So Funny And Sad': Mindy Kaling Jokes About Turning Into The Office's Michael Scott; Check Out Adorable Reason

One would think that Mindy Kaling related to her character Kelly Kapoor from The Office but the actress admitted that some other character is closer to her heart. It is none other than the heart of the sitcom Michael Scott played by Steve Carell because of an adorable reason.

The Never Have I Ever creator appeared on the December 6 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show alongside the cast of her Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls. Speaking on motherhood, Kaling — who’s mom to daughters Katherine, 6, and Anne, 10 months, and son Spencer, 4 — joked that she’s turning into the NBC sitcom’s titular protagonist.

Kaling recalled a scene in which Scott’s younger version was asked “What do you wanna do when you grow up?” and he replies “‘I wanna have 100 kids so I can have 100 friends and no one can say no to being my friend.’"

The actress revealed that while writing that scene at 25, she never imagined herself relating to the sentiment. “I was so far from thinking of having kids and I thought, ‘Oh, that's like, so funny and sad that like a grown-up would wanna have kids to have friends,’" she said. "Now cut to me being like, 'Oh, I can't wait — I have two daughters — I can't wait until they get older so they can be my pals,'" she added.

Kaling proudly declared she was Michael Scott and expressed her wish to be “pals” with her kids when they are in their twenties. The proud mom can’t wait till her daughters are old enough to fit into her red-carpet gowns. She’s been hanging onto her gorgeous outfits to eventually pass them on to her girls.

Advertisement

"I used to be like, 'Well, I could never wear it again. So I don't need to keep it,' " she said. "Now that I have two daughters, I was literally like, they're going to be so annoyed that there's so many gowns that I didn't keep," Kaling joked.