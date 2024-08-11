11 MCU Movies And TV Shows To Watch Before Agatha All Along

The Marvel Universe is filled with a plethora of superheroes and supervillains, and one such major antagonist of the show which captured the audience's attention is Agatha Harkness. Introduced in the 2021 show, WandaVision, the character of Agatha Harkness will be explored in detail through her upcoming TV mini-series, Agatha All Along. But before Agatha All Along drops in, fans must watch these 11 MCU movies and shows to catch up on the story.

1) Thor

Thor (2011) was released in phase one of the MCU and introduced the major character of Thor, the God of Thunder, to the audiences. Inspired by Norse mythology, the story follows the war announced by Odin against Frost Giants, who seek to take over the nine realms. However, defying his father’s order, Thor accepts the odds to call for a truce between the two sides. However, his actions are not much appreciated by Odin, who forces Thor to live on Earth as a punishment.

The story takes a major turn as Thor meets astrophysicist Dr Jane Foster on Earth while he tries to understand the true meaning of being a hero. On Asgard, Loki learns the truth about his parents and thus decides to plan Odin’s death along with Thor. The movie was much appreciated by viewers for its portrayal of Nordic deities and its captivating storyline.

2) Thor: The Dark World

Advertisement

Thor: The Dark World (2013) is a sequel to Thor which witnesses another attack on Asgard by the forces of Malekith the Accursed and the Dark Elves. The film experiences a unique alignment of the Nine Realms forcing the openings of the portals to different worlds. As a result, Dr. Jane Foster ends up being teleported to a concealed world and gets exposed to the lethal weapon, Aether.

To deal with the rising adversaries, Thor is forced to work with his brother, Loki, who previously tried to kill him. What happens next can be seen in the movie which set up the cursor for the rise of Loki.

3) Werewolf by Night

A quite unexpected name in the list is Werewolf by Night, a 2022 Marvel TV special that focuses on the story of a secret group of monster hunters. Apparently, Marvel has much more in its bucket apart from Nordic deities, intergalactic creatures and witches.

Advertisement

The 2022 TV special focuses on the selection process of the successor of legendary monster hunter Ulysses Bloodstone. Things soon become complicated when Jack Russell, the show’s lead, ends up transforming into a werewolf, setting the context for the movie.

4) Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) brought back the Avengers together, with the proper debut of Wanda and her subsequent love, Vision. Emotions run high as Tony Stark’s own creation Ultron goes havoc and tries to destroy the planet until he is stopped by the Avengers and their new allies. The end of the film introduces the addition of new members to the Avengers including Wanda and Vision.

5) Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: Civil War (2016) served as the first release of MCU phase three where fan-favorite heroes went against each other. The heroes are divided into two groups led by Captain America and Iron Man respectively. The film serves as a sequel for both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron. It also captured the budding romance between Wanda and Vision. However, fans’ hearts sank deep when James Rhodes aka War Machine was left permanently injured.

Advertisement

6) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange (2016) follows the origin of MCU’s rising superhero and savior, Doctor Stephen Strange. Doctor Stephen Strange’s ordinary life takes a major turn when he ends up severely damaging his hands in a car accident. In a hope to cure his hands, the film’s protagonist travels to Kamar-Taj, where he is reluctantly taken in by the Ancient One. Strange soon learns magic and cures his hand and rigorously goes through ancient texts.

However soon the danger looms upon them as Kaecilius contacts Dormammu of the Dark Dimension and destroys London Sanctum. This results in a thrilling magical battle that reveals the hidden secrets of the Ancient One. During the film, Strange also learns to control the Eye of Agamotto and the Cloak of Levitation.

7) Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) simply blew the minds of viewers by amazing the entire fanbase. The film witnesses Thanos in his pursuit to collect six infinity stones to subsequently initiate the Blip. The film brought together Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy and presented some visually stunning battle scenes to its viewers.

8) Avengers: Endgame

Serving as the direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame (2019) is indeed MCU’s most successful film. In the hope of reversing the Blip, Stark with the help of his fellow superhero buddies successfully builds a time machine to bring back Infinity Stones from the past and fix their present.

Advertisement

However what came next was unexpected, as the massive war waged between Thanos and our superheroes. Even though our heroes managed to reverse the blip, the film saw the end of several OG superheroes like Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America.

9) Loki

Loki (2021) brought back the God of Mischief in the MCU storyline by following the expenditures of his alternate version. The show shows the transformation of Loki from a villain to a superhero as he joins hands with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to manage and stabilize the sacred timeline. Eventually, Loki ends up creating a multiverse, setting the cursor to the MCU’s new adventures.

10) WandaVision

WandaVision (2021) was a well-received MCU TV series and will be succeeded by Agatha All Along. The show follows the aftermath of Endgame where the Scarlet Witch lives peacefully with her deceased love Vision, along with their two kids, in an alternate reality. However, Wanda realizes she is not the only witch around as her peaceful life is disturbed by Agatha who wants to steal Scarlet Witch’s magic.

However in the end she is defeated by Wanda, who strips her of her magic and successfully traps her in the town of Westview, New Jersey. Agatha All Along will pick the story from this point and will experience the rise of Agatha Harkness once again as she makes her new coven with the help of a goth teen.

Advertisement

11) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) follows the face-off between Earth’s mightiest magicians, Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff aka, the Scarlet Witch. The film sees the transformation of Wanda from a superhero to a villain, as she tries to bear the pain of her lost loved ones.

Wanda ends up being consumed by a book of witchcraft called The Darkhold and wishes to bring back her family from another multiverse. Doctor Strange must prevent Wanda from doing this as he tries to protect America Chavez, who possesses the power to open portals across the multiverse.

The character arcs of Wanda and Agatha from WandaVision present an interesting twist. Wanda, initially the protagonist, evolves into an anti-hero in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Meanwhile, Agatha, who started as the antagonist in WandaVision, becomes the central character in the upcoming MCU TV miniseries. Agatha All Along is scheduled to be released on September 18, 2024.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Psychological Thriller Movies Of All Time: From Black Swan To Taxi Driver