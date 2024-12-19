‘So Grateful’: Katie Holmes’ Daughter Suri Cruise Gets Her Precious Gift For 46th Birthday; Find Out

Katie Holmes is over the moon to have received a precious gift from her daughter, Suri Cruise, on the occasion of her 46th birthday. The actress took to her Instagram to share a picture of a bouquet filled with purple roses. Alongside the photo, on her social media story, the actress penned a sweet note for her 18-year-old.

Apart from the picture of the beautiful roses, the actress also received wishes from her fans and friends, but what caught the eyes of her fans were the flowers. Holmes, feeling ecstatic about the present, wrote, “I am so grateful for all of my blessings, especially my daughter.”

The Dawson’s Creek star shares her only child with her ex, Tom Cruise. Ahead of the actress’ birthday, Suri, who is studying at a college in Pittsburgh, was spotted in New York to cheer for her mother in the Broadway play.

Speaking fondly of her daughter, The Dark Knight star said that she is proud of her daughter. In conversation with Town & Country, the actress reflected on the 18-year-old starting college and said, “Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy.”

Opening up about Cruise’s teenage days, Holmes added, “I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that.”

The actress' statements about her daughter came in light of shutting down the rumors about Tom Cruise setting up a $1 million trust fund in the name of her daughter.

The actress took a screenshot of the rumored news and put it on her Instagram story. Alongside, she wrote, "completely false." In the story that followed also had a news report picture, which had the words "enough" written over it.

While the proud mother keeps Suri majorly out of the spotlight, she has occasionally commented about her daughter. In the 2022 interview with InStyle, the actress shared, "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."

She went on to say, "She came out very strong—she's always had a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like, 'OK, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker. She's pretty special."

Suri Cruise turned 18 in April this year.

