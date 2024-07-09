'So Odd To Me': Internet Reacts As Tyga Sparks Dating Rumors With Sabrina Claudio

Tyga’s dating life has always been a point of many discussions among netizens. The rapper has been a part of multiple controversies when it comes to his career and dating life. On his personal front, he has been entangled famously with Black Chyna and Kylie Jenner.

Now, the rapper has once again made headlines as many netizens think that he is dating singer Sabrina Claudio. Read ahead to know what people online are thinking about it.

Is Tyga dating singer Sabrina Claudio?

Many people think that both celebrities are dating because they jointly shared an Instagram post with each other on July 8.

In the post, Tyga is wearing an oversized red and white colored T-shirt and trousers. He adorned his shiny chains and elevated the look with his braids.

On the other hand, the R&B singer wore a blue colored printed bikini, and earrings and flaunted her no makeup look and her curls. Both the celebrities posed in front of the beach.

There is no direct comment or speculation from both the stars as they did not write anything in the caption area under the post.

However, these pictures of Juicy rapper and Belong To You songstress are making rounds online. People on the internet are unhinged while commenting on what they think about this alleged pair.

What do netizens think of this alleged relationship?

As mentioned before, many people are pouring in their take on this rumored couple. An X user wrote, “Sabrina & Tyga so odd to me. I hope this helps inspire some fire vocals from her though. & Please leave the Tyga features out of it.”

Sabrina & Tyga so odd to me. I hope this helps inspire some fire vocals from her though. & Please leave the Tyga features out of it — 🌈 HER 💋 (@RegalRiQii) July 9, 2024

If not all but many fans of both celebrities appeared to be shocked and disappointed in the alleged relationship. A user wrote that they never would have thought Sabrina would let a guy like Tyga have a chance with her. Another user bluntly expressed, “Sabrina Claudio and tyga together… truly hate it.”

Sabrina Claudio and tyga together… truly hate it pic.twitter.com/voSRlkDJr5 — skin bae ✨ (@buymechocolate_) July 8, 2024

wdym sabrina claudio and tyga… never would i have thought of sabrina letting a man like him have a chance w her 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — jai 🎈 (@sunstalcart) July 8, 2024

The disappointment behind this speculation appears to be a lot that one might have thought. Check out the X posts below.

Tyga and Sabrina Claudia are dating???? Since when — Saka🎀 (@InLuvwithZack) July 9, 2024

Tyga is dating Sabrina 💔💔💔😭😭 — 5🇦🇱 (@365papa) July 9, 2024

Many fans of the celebrities are waiting for an official comment from them to confirm this rumor. Until then, the netizens are sharing their thoughts on the situation.

