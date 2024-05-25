Did Travis Scott Get Involved In Brawl With Tyga And Alexander 'AE' Edwards At Cannes Film Festival 2024? Find Out

Travis Scott was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with Tyga and his homie A.E. Edwards at acclaimed producer Richie Akiva’s party in Cannes on Thursday, May 23. Initial reports suggested it was Scott and Tyga (both Kylie Jenner’s exes) at the center of the fight, but the footage that emerged from the night showed it was Scott and Edwards going at each other, with a few eyewitnesses also claiming record producer Southside’s involvement in the brawl.

None of the involved parties have commented on the matter yet.

Travis Scott and A.E Edwards Clash at a Cannes After Party — Here’s How Everything Went Down

TMZ, citing a source familiar with the situation, reports that the fight started after both Travis and Tyga were on stage behind the DJ booth while Richie, the host, grabbed the microphone to give a shout-out to T-Raww, AE, and Travis.

The source tells the aforementioned publication that Travis seemed pissed he was being aggregated with Tyga, possibly due to their shared history with Kylie Jenner. So he allegedly snatched the mic off of Richie, prompting AE, who belongs to the same group as Tyga, to say something

TMZ reports Travis approached Tyga's security with threats and exited the stage, only to return with Southside moments later. That's when things escalated between Tyga and AE (Camp 1) and Travis and Southside (Camp 2). Reports suggest that Southside pushed AE but the latter instigated the physical altercation by throwing a few uppercuts before Travis pulled him off Southside. Then AE and Travis began wrestling.

Despite the bedlam, thankfully, no serious injuries were reported from the event.

Variety even reports that Tyga, AE, and his crew remained at the party until early morning, as if nothing had happened.

Travis Scott has a History

A little over a year ago, Travis was accused of assaulting a 52-year-old man at a New York nightclub where rapper Don Toliver was hosting an afterparty.

“The victim was punched in the face, and there was subsequent damage to an audio speaker [and] a video screen, causing about $12,000 in damages,” officers from NYPD said back then. No arrests were made.