How To Watch Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Concert For Free; Streaming Details & More

Kendrick Lamar staged his latest one-off concert, The Pop Out – Ken & Friends at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Wednesday, June 19. The show which was promised to be an ode to West Coast rap included a star-studded set of performances from rappers and artists hailing from Los Angeles.

With K-Dot’s undeclared victory in the nine-song Kendrick Lamar versus Drake rap battle, the LA-based rapper’s The Pop Out was highly anticipated. For fans who couldn’t make it, the concert was streamed live on a partnered streaming platform on Wednesday.

How to watch Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out?

Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out – Ken & Friends was streamed live from the Kia Forum on Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel on Wednesday, June 19 at 4 p.m. PT and 7 p.m. ET.

Subscribers were able to stream The Pop Out on Prime Video for free. Non-subscribers could use the 30-day free trial option available on Amazon Prime to stream the concert.

A Prime Membership is available at $14.99/month following the trial period of one month. Students can avail a six-month free trial period and a 50% off on subscription plans after the trial ends.

International viewers will have to use a VPN to gain access to The Pop Out on streaming platforms.

Who performed at The Pop Out?

Presented by pgLANG and Free Lunch, The Pop Out – Ken & Friends was Kendrick Lamar’s hometown Juneteenth show featuring a riveting list of artists from the West Coast. Dr Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, Steve Lacy, Tyler the Creator, Roddy Rich, Dom Kennedy, YG and many others staged performances at the show that promised to be a moment of unity by Lamar, per Rolling Stone.

The Pop Out was divided into three sections – the first set was headed by DJ Hed, followed by artist performances under Not Like Us producer, Mustard, and the third featured Kendrick Lamar’s headline set.

Rising and well-known Los Angeles-based artists got the opportunity to perform under DJ Hed, the likes of Ray Vaughn, all-girl rap group Cuzzos, Blue Bucks Clan, Westside Boogie and Tommy the Crown.

Whereas Mustard blasted hit R&B songs like Tyga’s Rack City and 2 Chainz’s I’m Different.

The show peaked during Lamar’s performance where he staged his hit tracks, Euphoria, DNA, and Alright.

Dr. Dre made a guest appearance performing his 1999 hit, Still D.R.E. midst of the HUMBLE rapper’s set. The star was also joined by his former mates, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and ScHoolboy Q on stage.

Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out was a unification effort

The Pop Out was organized within two weeks of its announcement following Lamar’s victory in the rap battle feud with Drake. He celebrated his win by uniting all artists from the West Coast insinuating that the concert is one of more upcoming cross-city collaborations of artists in and around Los Angeles.

“We done lost a lot of homies to this music sh*t, a lot of homies to this street sh*t,” the rapper said during his headline set.

The 37-year-old rapper’s The Pop Out comes amid Amazon’s celebration of Black artists, producers, songwriters, and all contributors to defining the culture branded as Amazon’s Black Music Month.

The Pop Out – Ken & Friends follows Lamar’s 2022 tour, Kendrick Lamar Live: The Big Steppers Tour, which also partnered with Amazon to stream live from Paris.

