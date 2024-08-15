Sofia Vergara Has Special Request For Her Modern Family Co-Star Ed O’Neill; Drops Hints Over Sitcom Sequel

Sofia Vergara is dropping hints about the potential sequel to Modern Family. The actress has portrayed the iconic character of Gloria Delgado in the popular sitcom that ran for 11 seasons. While the fans of the show have been waiting to watch the whole cast back on their screens, Vergara has a special request for her co-star Ed O'Neill.

In her new interview with Variety, the actress revealed that the sequel to the original sequel might take a little time. Meanwhile, the Hot Pursuit star has taken back her seat on the judges panel of America's Got Talent alongside Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and others.

Speaking about her Modern Family co-star, Vergara shared with the media portal, "I always joke with him." She further said," 'Ed, don't die. Because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you're the oldest of us. You can't be dead!'"

The Grisdela actress had been a constant on the show for 12 years and played the role of a wife to O'Neill's Jay Pritchett. The actress was also nominated for the Emmy Awards in one of the years of the ongoing series; however, Vergara could not win but became popular.

Sofia shared about her experience on the sets of Modern Family, which ran from 2009 to 2020 on the ABC network. The Despicable Me voice artist stated, "I'd die to be on that set." Sharing her thoughts on what the sequel could be about, Vergara said, "It'd be so much fun. A TV movie, maybe?"

The offscreen chemistry between Vergara and the Married… With Children, the star has been one of affection and mutual respect for one another.

The actress is currently busy promoting her Netflix series, Grisdela, which will follow the story of Grisdela Blanco, an underworld drug lord who was murdered in 2012. Vergara is onboard as the producer and has been nominated for an Emmy Award. Hence, the actress has been nominated for two Emmys in her career of acting.

Apart from Vergara and O’Neill, the Modern Family also stars Ty Burell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, and Ariel Winter, among others.

All seasons of Modern Family are available to stream on the Disney+ platform.

