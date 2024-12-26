Sofia Vergara Is Not Looking To ‘Get Serious With Anyone’ After Justin Saliman Split

Sofía Vergara is back on the dating scene following her split from surgeon Justin Saliman. While the 52-year-old actress has no shortage of admirers, an exclusive insider reveals she’s taking her time and savoring this new chapter of her life.

Sofía has been inundated with attention since becoming single. “She’s mesmerizing to men; everywhere she goes, they’re falling all over themselves to date her,” the source shares. Despite the overwhelming interest, Sofía is relishing the freedom to explore her options.

“She’s enjoying the attention and having fun with it all,” the insider notes, adding that it’s given her self-esteem a boost. Suitors from all walks of life have reached out, whether through Instagram, her professional network, or at events where she’s handed a stack of business cards from hopeful admirers.

Even with her undeniable allure, Sofía is surprised by the level of demand she’s experiencing at 52. “She has just as many, if not more, invites than in her 20s,” the source says. Though Sofía envisions eventually settling down, for now, she’s focused on her independence.

Sofía and Justin Saliman began dating in late 2023 and made their relationship public in April 2024. While initially happy, she confirmed her single status by October, though she has kept details about the breakup private.

Before Justin, Sofía was married to Joe Manganiello, tying the knot in 2015. Their marriage ended in 2024 after she cited differing desires about having children, a claim Joe later disputed. Reflecting on their split, Sofía maintained her resolve to move forward, embracing the mantra, “Don’t think too much.”

Advertisement

Sofía Vergara is prioritizing her happiness and freedom as she navigates this new phase of life. Staying active and focused, the America’s Got Talent judge proves that resilience and self-discovery remain her guiding principles.

Joe Manganiello Disputes Sofía Vergara's Claims; Says Divorce Wasn't About Kids, 'That's Never Who I Was'