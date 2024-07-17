Joe Manganiello Disputes Sofía Vergara's Claims; Says Divorce Wasn't About Kids, 'That's Never Who I Was'

Joe Manganiello shared his side of the story about his divorce from ex-wife, Sofía Vergara. The duo parted ways in July last year after seven years of marriage.

The True Blood actor, 47, addressed the Modern Family star’s claims about their split in a recent interview with Men’s Journal. The latter, 52, told El País this January that she and Manganiello weren't on the same page when it came to having children. She noted that the difference ultimately led to their divorce.

Read on to know how Manganiello tiffs with the claims made by the actress.

Joe Manganiello claims differing stances on having kids weren't the reason for his divorce from Vergara

Vergara, who shares son Manolo, 32, with her high school sweetheart, revealed to the aforementioned outlet earlier this year that her marriage ended because her younger husband wanted to have children, whereas she did not want to become an older mother. She explained that she believed it was unfair to the child and while she respected those who choose to have kids later in life, it was no longer the right choice for her.

Now, Manganiello, for his part, in a Men’s Journal interview published July 16, addressed Vergara’s claims, saying they weren’t true to the core.

The Deal or No Deal Island host shared that he and Vergara did try to have kids for the first year and a half, and the duo even had a “huge conversation” on the topic while they first began dating. The actor claimed that he was okay with Sofía not wanting more kids. In his new interview, Manganiello recalled promising his ex-wife that he would never leave if their plans of having kids did not work out and per him, he never did.

Advertisement

While Manganiello acknowledged that he did want to have children, he said their disagreement on the matter wasn’t why things ended between him and Vergara. He said it did so because both of them grew apart, and he feels that such a thing happens sometimes.

Expressing his dismay over his character being wrongfully painted following his separation from Vergara, Manganiello said, “To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis and after nine years turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, ‘Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I’m gone?’ That’s never who I was.”

ALSO READ: Sofia Vergara's Modern Family Co-Stars Show Her Some Love on Her 52nd Birthday; Find Out What They Said

A recap of Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara’s divorce

In July 2023, the duo released a joint statement saying after seven years of marriage, they’ve decided to part ways. The former couple politely asked for privacy at the time.

Manganiello was the one to file the papers in court. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage while listing the date of separation as July 2.

Advertisement

Since then, both Manganiello and Vergara have moved on in their respective lives. The former has been dating actress Caitlin O’Connor, while the latter has moved on with Justin Saliman, a revered orthopedic surgeon.

ALSO READ: Sofia Vergara Mulling Marriage With Justin Saliman? 'No Wonder She Wants To Marry Him,' Says Source