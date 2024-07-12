Sofia Vergara's Modern Family Co-Stars Show Her Some Love on Her 52nd Birthday; Find Out What They Said

Hot Pursuit star and popular American actress Sofia Vergara, known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family, recently celebrated her 52nd birthday on July 10th. She received some heartwarming birthday wishes from her Modern Family co-stars, including Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland, and Rico Rodriguez.

Julie Bowen (who played Claire) posted a photo with Vergara from her 2015 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, captioning it, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SOFIA!!! I’m sending you a hug with my giant man-arms. I love you!" Sofia reposted on her Instagram story.

Ferguson calls Vergara an icon in a fun birthday tribute

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who played Mitchell) called Sofia Vergara an icon and shared three quirky photos with her, including one from Sarah Hyland's wedding. Vergara reposted this with the caption, “I miss U!!!!!!”

Sarah Hyland (who plays Haley) also shared the same photo from her wedding, writing, "I love and miss you so much! I am forever obsessed with you," as she zoomed into Vergara's face.

Vergara's onscreen son, Rico Rodriguez, shared selfies from the Modern Family set along with his favorite photo of him and Sofia, with the caption, "Love you so much! I hope you have the best day."

Vergara celebrated her birthday with a dinner with Heidi Klum and friends, who posted photos from the event on Instagram to honor her friend.

Heidi Klum celebrates Sofia Vergara's birthday with cakes and sweet message

Model and television host Heidi Klum celebrated Sofia Vergara's birthday with heartfelt wishes and two cakes: one featuring Sofia's photo and the other matching her yellow dress. Klum captured a sweet video as her friends sang Happy Birthday.

Sofia Vergara's boyfriend, Justin Saliman, joined her at the birthday dinner, sitting beside her. She posted a photo with him on her Instagram feed, publicly sharing their relationship for the first time on social media. They allegedly started dating in October, shortly after she announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

Sofia Vergera thanked everyone for the birthday wishes in the caption.

