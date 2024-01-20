Why is Sofia Vergara Being Sued By Griselda Blanco's Estate? Controversy Over New Netflix Show

Sofia Vergara’s upcoming project Griselda, the Netflix miniseries based on the life of the infamous drug queen of Columbia Griselda Blanco has come to a halt. It turns out that Griselda’s adult children, who are acting as the representatives of her estate, have sued both Netflix and Vergara over the series. Here is what happened.

Why was a lawsuit filed?

The lawsuit was filed by Griselda’s adult children, and mainly her eldest son Michael. Michael claimed that he has been doing interviews with different parties from 2009 up until 2022 about his and his mother’s lives. The interviews have been on paper and they were done with the hopes of someday developing their story into a production, including a book and a show. And he was told by these people that they would shop the project around Hollywood back in 2016.

But he claims that even though Netflix had previously shown interest in these interviews but then decided not to utilize any of the details and anecdotes he had provided in them. In the present however, Michael learned about the show Griselda, which he claims includes some of the anecdotes he had previously provided in those interviews, but that he never saw a dime from Netflix.

Advertisement

That is why, Michael and his other siblings, acting as representatives of Blanco’s estate, have filed a lawsuit against Netflix for using the image and likeness of them in the show without consulting any of them. Their claim is that Netflix has decided to tell the story of their mother and them without permission. And even though they cannot sue the company for using Griselda’s image as she was a public figure, they sued for the use of the likeness of her family, mainly her children.

Why is Sofia Vergara involved in the lawsuit?

The main question is how is Vergara involved in this lawsuit if it’s against Netflix? As it turns out, not only is Vergara playing the titular drug kingpin in the upcoming show, but she is also one of the executive producers of it. Which will explain why the Modern Family star was also mentioned in the lawsuit.

The show, which was about Griselda Blanco and her life as one of Colombia’s most notorious and powerful drug lords and how she built her cartel empire by running drugs through Miami, was set to release on Netflix on 25th January. But due to the lawsuit, it seems that Netflix and Vergara can run into some problems before the release.

Griselda’s children clearly believe that materials from Michael’s interviews and the likeness of him and his other siblings were used in the show without their permission, and that is why they want the law to put a stop to the production.

ALSO READ: 'How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States?' Sofia Vergara roasts anchor for questioning her English pronunciation