Sophia Bush Reveals Her Partner Ashlyn Harris Thought She Was Straight Before Asking Her Out

Sophia Bush shared some details of how her relationship with former soccer player Ashlyn Harris began. The couple started dating back in the fall of 2023. They confirmed their relationship when, around the same time, Sophia came out as queer publicly through an interview in April 2024.

Harris took to Instagram Stories to reveal that she was proud of her partner as they celebrated their milestone together. Most recently, in her podcast, Sophia revealed how her relationship with the ex-USWNT player evolved.

Sophia Bush says Ashlyn Harris thought she was straight

During an episode of her Work in Progress podcast, which aired recently, Bush, who is 42 years old and started seeing Ashlyn Harris, 38, in October 2023, narrated how they started off in a funny and unexpected manner.

Bush recounted how their friends were trying to set up Harris with other people while she made it known that if ever Harris was ready for dating, she would be the best match for her. She stated, "If she's ready to date, she's going on a date with me."

Consequently, Harris admitted that she always thought that Sophia Bush was straight rather than being queer. The conversation between them took a hilarious turn when Harris said to Bush, "Hold the phone. I always thought you were straight?!" To this, the One Tree Hill star responded, "And I was like, 'I always thought you were happy. But, like, we're both single. What are we doing?'"

Advertisement

Both of them burst out laughing since neither had ever imagined dating each other.

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris's relationship timeline

While among her queer friends there were also assumptions about her sexuality, Bush said she has always been recognized as an ally. Many speculated on what they thought based on her TV shows or movie roles, but no one really knew anything beyond mere guesses.

After divorcing both their respective spouses, the duo got together in October 2023. Ending a 13-month marriage with entrepreneur Grant Hughes in August 2023, the actress sought to explore love again. Meanwhile, the athlete divorced Ali Krieger, a fellow soccer player, in September 2023. Their relationship was made public in April 2024 when Bush confirmed it during an interview with Glamour.

Most recently, Harris took to Instagram to write a sweet birthday message for her partner Sophia. She expressed, "You are such a gift in this world. To see you shine and happy fills us all up. I love your heart, Soph… I love everything about you."

Advertisement

Bush responded in the comments, saying, "This year I found the very best love in the very most unexpected place. I may never get over the gift of it. Thank you for putting me back together." She called Harris her best present.

ALSO READ: 'Proud Of You': Ashlyn Harris Reacts To Girlfriend Sophia Bush Coming Out As Queer In Public