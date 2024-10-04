Sophie Turner Believes Game Of Thrones Co-star Kit Harington Is Perfect For THIS Role In Her Upcoming Horror Film The Dreadful: 'They Were Trying...'

Sophie Turner recently revealed that she suggested Kit Harrington for a part in their upcoming horror movie The Dreadful. Turner and Harrington are reuniting years later for this new project after starring together in HBO's hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones, in which they played siblings Sansa Stark and Jon Snow for eight seasons. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with The Times, Sophie Turner opened up about her latest six-part crime drama, Joan, and discussed her upcoming movie The Dreadful. Turner told the publication that she would 'soon' start shooting this new horror project with her co-star Kit Harington, admitting that she pitched his name for a role to star alongside her.

The actress mentioned that they were looking for someone for the role, and she suggested him for the part, noting that it would be impossible not to have Harington, adding that the film is "set around the time of the Wars of the Roses, so we’ll probably be floating about in robes on clifftops again."

According to Deadline, the film is written and will be directed by Natasha Kermani and is set during the War of the Roses. The plot follows Anne (Turner) and her mother-in-law Morwen as they live a tough, isolated life on the fringes of society. However, when a man (Harington) from their past returns, he triggers a series of events that change everything for Anne.

During her candid conversation with the outlet, the Josie actress also shared her experiences as a child actress. Turner began starring in Game of Thrones at age 15. She told the outlet that she would advise that if a child wants to enter the industry, their parents should wait until the child’s "frontal lobe" has fully developed, which is around the age of 25. She added, "I would highly discourage them from getting into it before they can fully process what that means."

The actress further revealed that her friendship with Maisie Williams, who portrayed her sister Arya Stark in the series, was crucial for navigating the challenges. She jokingly remarked that without Williams, she might have ended up "in a crack den somewhere."

Sophie Turner's latest series, Joan, is now streaming on ITV. The series follows (real-life Britain's most notorious diamond thief) Joan Hannington, a devoted young mother in her 20s eager to escape a disastrous relationship. When her partner goes on the run, Joan takes the chance to create a new life for herself and her six-year-old daughter, diving into the criminal underworld.