Sophie Turner Opens Up On Life After Divorce from Joe Jonas: 'So Happy to Be Back in the UK'

Sophie Turner is delighted to be back in the UK, a sentiment she recently shared after receiving her latest accolade. The Game of Thrones star, who is also the mother of two adorable daughters, discussed her comfort in returning to Britain.

Turner, 28, was honored with the Harper's Bazaar Woman of the Year award this week for her outstanding performance in the ITV drama Joan.

While accepting the award, the actress expressed her feelings, saying, “I'm so happy to be back in the UK.”

Further, at the ceremony held at Claridge's in Mayfair, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress also mentioned that she felt her life was on pause until she returned to England.

Sophie Turner added that she doesn't feel like herself when she is not in London, around her friends and family. During this recent event, the Do Revenge actress wore a white mini dress and simple accessories.

It was a white long-sleeved tasseled dress, and she wore shiny black Christian Louboutin stilettos with it.

The actress from Time Freak even donned elegant silver dangly earrings while bobbling her blonde tresses in a wavy, long bob.

Turner was spotted with Ambika Mod, Victoria Beckham, and Katrina Johnson-Thompson as they celebrated their remarkable achievements in different fields.

In 2019, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress married Joe Jonas, the celebrated musician from the Jonas Brothers. The couple later welcomed two lovely daughters: Willa, age 4, and Delphine, age 2.

The couple finalized their divorce in September this year, almost a year after Joe filed for a separation.

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner had been silent, dodging questions about her divorce. Talking to Harper’s Bazaar, the actress from Barely Lethal explained, “I'm going through a legal process right now where I can't really say much, but it was incredibly sad.”

The beloved actress described her relationship with the Leave Before You Love Me artist as "beautiful," but also acknowledged that it was challenging to manage. After facing criticism for being a working mother, Turner spoke to the outlet about the difficulties of being away from her children for work.

