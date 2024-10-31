Sophie Turner Says It’s 'Absolute Agony' When Her Daughters Leave For The U.S. To Be With Their Father Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner, who shares daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, with ex-husband Joe Jonas, has opened up about how she feels when her children leave her in the U.K. to spend time with their father, who is based in the USA.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published on Wednesday, October 30, the Game of Thrones actress, 28, admitted that when she’s left alone in West London, she stays with a friend to distract herself from missing her girls too much. “It’s absolute agony,” she said.

Turner added that having children gave her a purpose in life. Before becoming a mother, she described herself as a “depressed” and “anxious” person. “I would isolate myself a lot. Now, I think I live my life for them,” she noted. The actress expressed her desire for her daughters to see her having a healthy social life, enjoying work, and thriving in both her career and her relationships. “I want them to see a hard-working mum.”

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September 2023 after four years of marriage. In the same month, she sued him, requesting their children be returned to her home country of England, per a deal made between them during their relationship. Their custody agreement has since been resolved, with Willa and Delphine splitting their time between the U.K. and the USA.

In her interview, Turner shared how she explains her absences at home due to work to her daughters. “I’ll come back and say, ‘This is why mummy was away—it was because she’s doing this for you, so Father Christmas can come with a big bundle of presents.’”

Turner also expressed regret over missing time with her friends and family during the six years she spent with Joe Jonas. “I’m so happy to be back [in London],” she said. “I just never feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family.”

Turner is currently dating Peregrine Pearson, whose 30th birthday she celebrated on Sunday, October 27.

