'It Was Incredibly Sad': Sophie Turner Opens Up About Her Divorce With Joe Jonas in a Rare Interview; Deets Here

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas divorced each other after four years of marriage. In conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress opened up about her split up as well as her happiness over returning to England.

Amidst going through the legal procedures with the Jonas Brothers’ band member, the Britain native has also been appearing in the biographical TV series, Joan. Turner has been portraying the role of Joan Hannington, the master jewel thief.

Meanwhile, the actress shared with the media portal that while she cannot blurt out details of her proceedings with Jonas, she revealed that her split with the singer was quite sad.

Turner stated, “I’m going through a legal process right now where I can’t really say much, but it was incredibly sad. We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard."

Amidst the chaos, the actress claimed that she is happy to return to work and added, “It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England.” Moreover, she claimed that it wasn’t too fun not living in London without her friends and family. "I was away for so long—six years—and it was when my friends were getting engaged and when I got pregnant,” the Game of Thrones alum revealed.

Jonas and Turner had tied the knot in 2019 and finalized their divorce in September. The former couple also shares two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

Advertisement

However, back in May, the actress opened up about her daughters being in the U.S. with the musician while she was busy shooting for Joan in England. At the time, various media portals had released articles over the actress and her upbringing of her daughters.

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner Celebrates Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson’s 30th Birthday With Sweet PDA-Filled Photos; See Here

She had stated at the time, "It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother—mom guilt is so real!" The British actress went on to say, "I just kept having to say to myself, 'None of this is true. You are a good mom, and you've never been a partier.'"

As for feeling homesick in the U.S., the actress shared with the media outlet, "Every city we ended up in, the first thing I’d do was find a British shop and stock up on a month’s worth of chocolate. The gun violence, Roe v. Wade being overturned... everything just kind of piled on.”

Advertisement

Currently, the actress has been dating Peregrine Pearson

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner Wishes Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson A ‘Thriving’ 30th Birthday With A Carousel Of Cute Pictures; SEE Here