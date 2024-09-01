Sophie Wilde Wouldn’t Mind ‘Being Scream Queen’ After Standout Performance In Horror Movie Talk To Me

Sophie Wilde got her breakthrough role in 2022. The actress was cast as Mia in the critically acclaimed horror film Talk To Me. After receiving praise from the audience and critics, Wilde opened up about her characters throughout her career in the Hollywood industry.

Moreover, the actress also discussed her award nominations and her upcoming movie with Nicole Kidman, the "queen. "

Candidly speaking about Kidman, the actress revealed that she has been a fan of the Big Little Lies star and has watched Mouline Rouge many times. Wilde said, “I’m so obsessed with her. I’ve seen Moulin Rouge a billion times, but I’m too scared to tell her that.” The Everything Now actress further talked about her BAFTA nominations under the Rising Star category.

Wilde shared the category with Jacob Elordi, Ayo Edebiri, Phoebe Dynevor, and Mia McKenna Bruce. Describing the nominations as a surreal moment, Wilde said that she felt too special to be competing in the same category as the actors she has watched for years.

Further in the conversation with the media portal, the actress recalled her time on Talk To Me. She said, “I mean, we all thought the film was f***ing awesome, like yes, this might slap in Oz but who knows if it’s going to make it anywhere out of the country?”

Following the release of the film, the actress was popularly known for her screams. However, Wilde is not offended by being called the Scream Queen.

She revealed, “I don’t mind the idea of being a scream queen.” She further added, “It’s a slay title! And there are some great scream queens out there.”

After doing one of the greatest horror films, Wilde is looking forward to doing comedy, romance, and many other genres. She stated, “Honestly, it’s just down to how I’m feeling. If I’ve just done a horror film, I want to do a comedy and live in a lighter space for a while. It’s just what I’m feeling in the moment where I am in my life.”

Talk To Me was released on July 27, 2022, and is available to stream on Prime Video.

