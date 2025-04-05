Loveyapa vs Love Today: How much did ending of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer differ from Pradeep Ranganathan’s original film?

Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Love Today hit the theaters in 2022, becoming a massive sleeper hit. Owing to the uproar and the following the film gained, it was later remade in Bollywood with the title Loveyapa in 2025.

The Hindi-language remake of the movie featured Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles, playing the characters Gaurav Sachdeva aka Gucci, and Baani Sharma, respectively. Let’s take a look at how the movie has managed to have different endings.

Advertisement

The film Loveyapa features the story of a couple deeply in love but like most Gen-Z pairs, their lives are mostly trapped inside phones. After their relationship gets exposed to Baani’s father, he suggests the couple exchange their phones for a day to test their relationship and makes the condition that he’d accept Gaurav if they succeed in the challenge.

With the phone exchange in place and initially staying away from snooping around, Gaurav and Baani investigate and find various secrets about each other. With their relationship in massive turmoil, the instances lead to multiple humorous moments, testing their relationship’s loyalty to the very end.

As we proceed to the end, Gaurav and Baani face a rift. However, the shock comes when a deepfake video of the latter in a compromising setup goes viral across the internet.

When even her father is not able to trust his daughter’s innocence, Baani runs away from her home. This leads a distraught Gaurav to find her, whose friends also nab the actual person who made Baani’s deepfake video.

Advertisement

With the actual culprit found, Gaurav and Baani reunite, as he was the only one who trusted her in a time of need. Owing to the same reasons, Baani’s father accepts Gaurav as her lover as well.

On the other hand, Love Today also rises up to the same conclusion, with a much more emotional connection being made between the protagonists - Uthaman and Nikitha.

While they reunite and get accepted by the latter’s father, the final scene involves their matchmaking ceremony being completed. As Nikitha’s father and Uthaman’s mother meet for the first time, the former asks for the same kind of phone exchange between them, teasing a wild adventure once again.

ALSO READ: Peddi: Ram Charan is ‘super pumped’ as first glimpse from his sports drama to release on THIS date; unveils BTS promo