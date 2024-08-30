'There Was Enormous Caretaking': Nicole Kidman Opens Up On Filming Intimate Scenes In Her Upcoming Movie Babygirl

Nicole Kidman is set to star in an upcoming thriller-erotic movie, Babygirl. During her appearance at the Venice Film Festival press conference, the actress talked about the sexual theme of the new movie and discussed the process of shooting the intimate scenes.

Babygirl will hit theaters by the end of this year, where Kidman will star alongside Harris Dickinson. The Hollywood star also stated that the movie is written and directed by a woman, making it a freeing experience for her to be on the set.

During the discussion at the panel, the Big Little Lies actress shared that the film will contain raunchy scenes because it is “obviously about sex; it’s about desire; it’s about your inner thoughts; it’s about secrets; it’s about marriage; it’s about truth, power, and consent.”

Kidman revealed further in her conversation that what made her experience unique was getting to work with Halina Reijn, the director of the film. The actress claimed that the shared instincts about desires and sexuality were “very freeing.”

The plot of the film revolves around a woman who risks her relationships with her family after she begins an affair with a young intern at the office where she is the CEO. The film will be hailed by A24 Films and also stars Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde, and Esther McGregor.

Talking about working with a female director, the Eyes Wide Shut star revealed that while shooting for sensitive scenes, she didn’t feel “exploited.” The actress elaborated, “I knew she wasn’t going to exploit me. However, anyone interprets that, I didn’t feel exploited. I felt very much a part of it.”

She added, “There was enormous caretaking by all of us; we were all very gentle with each other and helped each other. It felt very authentic, protected, and, at the same time, real.”

Kidman opened up about feeling nervous over presenting the movie at the Venice Film Festival. The actress said, “Right now, we’re all a bit nervous. I was like, I hope my hand’s not shaking.”

Before being available for the audience to watch, Babygirl will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The movie will be released in cinemas on Christmas Day.

