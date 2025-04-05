Good Bad Ugly Tamil Nadu advance Box Office Day 1 update: Already beats blockbuster movie Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon opening
Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly storms past Dragon, clocks ₹5 Cr in just 16 hrs of pre-sales. With trailer hype soaring, it’s now chasing Tamil Nadu’s biggest openers.
The Tamil film industry is off to a fiery start in 2025 with notable hits like Dragon starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Madha Gaja Raja featuring Vishal. Now, Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly, slated for release on April 10, has stormed into the scene with a sensational advance booking performance, and already setting a new benchmark for the year.
In just 16 hours of advance ticket sales, Good Bad Ugly has grossed over ₹5 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, comfortably overtaking the Day 1 numbers of Dragon and Madha Gaja Raja. To compare, Pradeep's Dragon, a youthful comedy directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, had opened with ₹4.5 crore, while Vishal's Madha Gaja Raja, a long-delayed action entertainer from Sundar C, registered ₹3 crore on its first day.
The gangster-action flick Good Bad Ugly is helmed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Launched just a day ago, Good Bad Ugly's trailer has set social media buzzing with fans thrilled by Ajith's massy avatar and high-octane action sequences along with stylish visuals. Designed as pure fan service, the trailer has significantly boosted anticipation around the movie.
Despite no formal promotional tour or interviews or any other kinds of promotions yet, Good Bad Ugly has surged past recent box office openers through its pre-sales. With five days still left before release, and promotions yet to kick off, the film is on track to potentially challenge the top Tamil Nadu openers of all time.
While Beast (₹35 crore) and Kanguva (₹6.2 crore) currently hold the top spots, Ajith’s latest could break into this elite list quickly. As the momentum builds, all eyes are on whether Good Bad Ugly can not only mark a box office comeback for Ajith but also rewrite opening day records in Tamil cinema.
Let the countdown begin.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
