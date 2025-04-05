Good Bad Ugly Advance Box Office: Viral and well-received trailer of Ajith Kumar starrer results in robust bookings

Tamil star Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly is proving its mass pull even before its theatrical release. The film’s trailer, dropped just a day ago, has sparked a frenzy across social media, registering over 20 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours. This massive traction has resulted in ₹5 crore worth of advance bookings in just 16 hours, with over 2.63 lakh tickets sold across 1,450+ shows in Tamil Nadu alone. This is a staggering number considering promotions haven’t even officially begun.

To compare, Ajith’s Thunivu and Vijay’s Beast both crossed the 30 million mark in 24 hours, with Varisu reaching a record 32 million. Now, Good Bad Ugly is comfortably inching into second position in terms of trailer views, overtaking Thunivu, and trailing just behind Beast. Clearly, the buzz is real around the film.

Packed with stylish action, dialogues, and Ajith’s massy avatar, the trailer has struck a chord with fans. Director Adhik Ravichandran’s flamboyant, over-the-top filmmaking style seems to be the perfect match for Ajith’s screen presence. The Ajith-Adhik combo is already being discussed as a new mass formula that could influence upcoming Tamil action films.

What’s even more impressive is the absence of formal promotional events. Ajith’s charisma alone is powering these bookings, with fans flooding platforms like BookMyShow and PayTM. Major cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai have reported traffic surges for ticket sales. The viral fan edits, memes, and hashtags like #GBUTrailerMass are doing the rest.

This film also marks Mythri Movie Makers’ grand entry into Tamil cinema, and they're clearly going all out. The ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and Arjun Das, only adds to the hype. Meanwhile, with competitors like Jaat (Hindi), Jack (Telugu), and Bazooka (Malayalam) also hitting the marquee on the same date, Good Bad Ugly will have to fight for pan-India traction, but Tamil Nadu seems locked in for a massive opening.

With current momentum, Good Bad Ugly is on track to surpass Valimai’s ₹28 crore Day 1 and possibly break into the Top 3 Tamil Nadu openers of all time. If early signs are anything to go by, this gangster-action entertainer could spark a new wave of unapologetically mass Tamil cinema.

