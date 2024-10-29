Spellbound TRAILER: What Does Rachel Zegler's Princess Ellian Do When Her Royal Parents Javier Bardem & Nicole Kidman Turn Into Monsters? Watch

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming adventure animated movie Spellbound. The film is making headlines for its unique storyline, and the audience will also get to see Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, and Javier Bardem team up to voice the characters of Princess Ellian and her parents, respectively.

As per the trailer, Princess Ellian of the fantasy world faces challenges after her parents turn into monsters due to some black magic. As the preview progresses, Ellian looks for ways to restore her guardians to normal.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "When [Ellian's parents] escape the palace, panic spreads throughout the kingdom, and Ellian must go on a daring quest to undo the spell before it’s too late.” It further states, "But she quickly learns that even if she succeeds, her family may still be changed forever."

The movie is directed by Vicky Jenson, known for the popular 2001 film Shrek. Speaking about the upcoming animation, the filmmaker revealed that "mythology and fairytales have always been part of my life and upbringing."

Adding about Zegler, who will play the role of Snow White in the fantasy film next year, the director claimed that she was highly impressed as the actress brought her best to the table.

Apart from Zegler, Kidman, and Bardem, the movie will also cast John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, and Tituss Burgess, who too have lent their voices to the characters of Spellbound. In addition, Alan Menken composed the film's background score, while Glenn Slater wrote the lyrics, and Lauren Hynes, Elizabeth Martin, and Julia Miranda wrote the screenplay.

Adding more about the storyline of the Netflix film, Jenson claimed that the story, which the film says, is majorly about coming together as a family. She said, "Like any timeless myth or lasting fairytale, I believe the meaning reaches even further than the specifics of this family’s dynamic."

The filmmaker believes that the movie will spread a positive message to the audience, especially to the families.

Spellbound will be available to stream on Netflix starting November 22.

