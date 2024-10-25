Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Dealing With The Loss of Her Mother Janelle Ann Kidman: 'It's Been Hard'

Nicole Kidman continues to mourn the loss of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, who passed away in early September at the age of 84. During the premiere of Lioness in Los Angeles on October 23, the 57-year-old actress said that despite many of her projects being successful, she often wishes that her mother was alive to witness the work that she puts in.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, she said, "Everything is great with work, but I wish my mama was here."

Babygirl director Halina Reijn broke the sad news during a press conference in Venice on September 7 that Kidman had left the festival early following the death of her mother.

In a statement regarding her mother's demise, Kidman referred to her as strong and her rock, acknowledging the significance of the role she played in her life. She stated, "It’s been hard. It’s a hard road. I’m hanging in there."

After her mother’s death, Kidman also could not attend the Toronto International Film Festival to showcase her upcoming erotic thriller, Babygirl.

On September 12, the Australian actress and her sister shared family photographs on Instagram and relayed their gratitude to those who had contacted them in their heartbreaking times and how those messages consoled them.

In a November 2023 interview, Kidman discussed the role of her mother in her life, in particular, regarding the outfits that she wore to industry functions, stating how the latter helped her choose them.

The Perfect Couple actress reportedly grew up with massive admiration for the clothes made by her mother and grandmother, especially witnessing their sewing process.

Lioness Season 2 will be available on Paramount+ on October 27th. Nicole Kidman’s future projects include A24's Babygirl, a sequel to Practical Magic, and a television adaptation of Patricia Cornwell's book, Scarpetta.

