St Vincent Slams John Mayer's Hit Daughters Over Misogyny: 'Pretends Like It’s Sweet'

Recently, Kerrang! magazine interviewed Grammy-winning artist St. Vincent (also known as Annie Clark), where she labeled John Mayer’s 2003 hit song Daughters as the “worst song ever written.”

In her view, it is a sexist song in the guise of love. She thinks this is old-fashioned and misogynistic pretentiousness that sounds sweet. The track would be better if it candidly admitted its own misogyny.

What irked her most are the words of the song, which teach fathers how to treat their daughters well so that they can have good relationships with men in the future.

The lyrics of the song include:

“So fathers be good to your daughters

Daughters will love like you do

Girls become lovers who turn into mothers

So mothers be good to your daughters too.”

Daughters received major acclaim upon its release despite her verdict. It earned Mayer a Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 2005 and topped many music charts.

The Roslyn singer said to the outlet about Mayer's song, “It’s just so hideously sexist, but it pretends to be a love song. It’s really, really retrograde and really sexist. And I hate it. It’s so deeply misogynistic, which would be fine if you owned that, but it pretends like it’s sweet.”

On the other hand, St. Vincent expressed her fondness for some classic songs during this interview as opposed to John Mayer’s number one song about women. She warmly remembered Steely Dan's Fire in the Hole while hailing Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ Into My Arms as a great romantic melody.

This comes just after she released her latest album back in April titled All Born Screaming. As per Billboard, talking about the record, she explained it was about life, death, and love.

She said, “The idea of identity as performance has been very clear to me since I was a child. I’m queer, I’m living in multitudes, but this record in particular is not about persona or deconstruction.”

St. Vincent stressed that her music is deeply personal and each album she has ever made reflects what has been going on inside her at that time period.

