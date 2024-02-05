Grammy Awards 2024 Snubs: Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, Jon Batiste Return Home Empty Handed

The 2024 Grammy Awards, the pinnacle of accolades in the music industry, gathered together the brightest stars to celebrate their incredible achievements. While some artists basked in the glory of triumph, others were left disappointed as they returned home empty-handed, as per the Hollywood Reporter. Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, and Jon Batiste were among the notable snubs, each of whom had a substantial impact on the music industry but did not receive an award.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo, the year's breakout artist with her stunning debut album Reflections, received six Grammy nominations. The 19-year-old singer-songwriter had taken the music industry by storm with her honest emotion and relatable songs, drawing audiences worldwide. However, despite tremendous acclaim, Rodrigo did not win any awards. Fans and critics alike were taken aback, wondering how such a promising artist could go away empty-handed from music's biggest night.

Rodrigo's album struck a strong chord with fans, earning her critical acclaim. Songs like Fragments and Echoes connected with audiences, demonstrating her unquestionable talent. Despite being a front-runner in several categories, including Best New Artist and Record of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo's Grammy journey concluded without a win.

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey, renowned for her haunting vocals and engaging songwriting, garnered five Grammy nominations for her most recent work. The 38-year-old singer, whose career has spanned more than a decade, has constantly provided music that touches fans on a deep level. Del Rey's latest album, Ephemera, delves into themes of love, loss, and longing, highlighting her growth as an artist.

Del Rey received no awards from the Recording Academy. Fans had hoped to see her win a Grammy, recognizing her talent. However, Del Rey's exclusion from the winner's circle disappointed many, raising questions about the criteria employed to award such coveted accolades.

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste, a previous Grammy winner and well-known singer, received surprising disappointment at the 2024 awards. The multi-talented singer, famed for his mastery of jazz and soul, had a successful year, receiving six nominations, including Album of the Year and Best R&B Performance.

Batiste had already achieved Grammy success, winning Album of the Year in 2022 for his critically acclaimed album Soulful Symphony. Batiste's latest album, Harmony, showcased his musical genius while also pushing limits. Despite his previous successes and critical acclaim, Batiste left the ceremony without adding to his collection of awards, startling both fans and industry insiders.

Boygenius and SZA: Successes overshadowed by missed opportunities

While Boygenius and SZA both won three awards, their successes were tarnished by a lack of wins in the key categories. Boygenius, a supergroup comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, made waves with their combined efforts, collecting awards in the rock genre. However, their lack of success in televised categories like as Album and Record of the Year had many people scratching their heads.

SZA, on the other hand, entered the night as the frontrunner, with nine nominations to her name. The R&B powerhouse performed an outstanding performance and won Best R&B Song, but fell short of taking home the top awards. Despite her great year and groundbreaking achievements, including the possibility of becoming the first solo Black woman to win Album of the Year in 25 years, SZA's Grammy journey ended with only three wins.

