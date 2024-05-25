Steven Spielberg's Next Movie In The Works With Jurassic Park And War Of The Worlds Screenwriter? All We Know So Far

Steven Spielberg is back at it! Hollywood’s most successful director is working on his next project which is eyeing a release date in 2026, reports claim. For the legend that he is, teasing the untitled film two years before its release will prepare fans for the unexpected.

Spielberg is teaming up with one of his most collaborated screenwriters, David Koepp, with whom he has worked in blockbuster franchises like Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

What will Steven Speilberg’s new movie be about?

While Steven Spielberg’s new movie’s plot is being kept under wraps for now, Universal Studios, who will be developing the project described it as a “new and original event film.” Interestingly, information about the plot is nil but we do have a specific date for the untitled project’s release date. The movie is expected to premiere on May 15, 2026, per Variety.

Screenwriter David Koepp is scripting from a story penned by the Oscar-winning director himself whereas Kristie Macosko Krieger is attached as a producer.

The Jaws director, marked as the most commercially successful director in history, is also attached to a new TV series, Universal’s Cape Fear, partnered with another of the directorial greats, Martin Scorsese. The series is based on the 1991 and 1992 Cape Fear thrillers that were directed by Scorsese and produced by Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment.

As of late, Speilberg movies have failed to smash the box office with his latest 2022 semi-autobiographical, The Fabelmans, which chronicles his personal journey into filmmaking, raking in a meager $45 million worldwide. Nevertheless, it was subject to great critical acclaim earning multiple Oscar nods.

Steven Spielberg: A pioneer of modern cinema

Steven Spielberg has an immeasurable influence in this New Hollywood era, influencing many spheres of life globally. He started out with 1974’s The Sugarland Express starring Goldie Hawn as his directorial debut which put him on the map. But his next, 1975’s Jaw is what vaulted him to supreme fame within the realms of the film industry.

However, the Spielberg footprint extends beyond the art of filmmaking. The E.T. director is also the co-founder of DreamWorks SKG which has revolutionized the animated film industry, providing competition to industry leaders like Pixar and Disney.

Another of his pioneering efforts was the use of CGI effects in moviemaking. Spielberg decided to opt for CGI dinosaurs in 1993’s Jurassic Park which influenced another archetype in Hollywood. Taking inspiration from his ingenuity, James Cameron followed in his footsteps to create a CGI-laden blockbuster franchise, Avatar.

Besides animation and CGI innovation, the legendary filmmaker did not want to lack the art of historical films. Thus, with 1993’s Schindler’s List, Spielberg popularized the essence of period dramas to the otherwise disinterested modern movie-goers. The movie delved into the happenings of the Holocaust and was credited by the UK Holocaust Center for enhanced understanding of the unfortunate tragedies in Europe, to the mass audience around the globe.

