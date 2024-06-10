Is Netflix's Trending Movie Under Paris Inspired By True Story? Here's What We Know

Steven Speilberg gave a grand introduction that made us scared of open waters. Well, the fear seemingly has returned on Netflix, not through the legendary Jaws but with the new movie Under Paris. The thriller follows a similar kind of story where a shark is terrifying the waters.

Whatever may be the story we are watching on screen, it has created so much buzz that people are now questioning if real events inspired it. Well, it seems it has something to do with a few incidents that have been witnessed in real life.

Is Under Paris based on real events?

The animal horror genre in movies is everyone's favorite. The thrill that it gives you and the unforgettable fear it puts in your mind happens to be a feeling that is enjoyed by a lot of moviegoers.

Since the 1975 legendary entry of Jaws, a lot have come up to match the threshold with movies like Deep Blue Sea, The Shallows, The Meg, and more. The recent one among these movies happens to be Under Paris.

While people are enjoying the new film available on Netflix, one question remains the same just like old times. Is this movie based on real events?

Well, to your intrigue it is and at the same time, it is not.

While the movie has a lot to do with sport and championships, focusing on the World Triathlon Championship, and also involves a scientist and a shark hunting the river Seine some of it happens to be true, while most of it doesn’t.

Advertisement

A similar kind of event had happened in the past. In 2022 it was noticed that a Porbeagle Shark had entered the fresh waters of the Seine River, near Rouen.

The shark species mentioned above usually inhabit colder water. An intelligent aspect shown in the movie is the environmental contamination processes that have forced not just Sharks but many other animals to flee their area in search of an inhabitable environment.

A familiar incident happened when a great white shark entered the Hudson River in 1933.

About Under Paris

The latest and most loved movie available on Netflix talks about a shark and a scientist, both are quite brilliant.

Sophia, the scientist discovers a huge shark in the waters of the Seine River. This shark entered the river right in time for a World Triathlon Championships taking place in the summer of 2024.

Under Paris also aims to highlight the environmental effects that water contamination and on-ground pollution can cause. The movie is directed by Xavier Gens, and stars Bérénice Bejo, Nassim Lyes, and Léa Léviant in key roles.