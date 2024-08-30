Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom Get Engaged in Italy With Beautiful Custom-Made Rings; Report

The wedding bells will once again be heard for Justin Theroux as he proposes to his girlfriend, now fiance, Nicole Brydon Bloom in Itlay! Both of them were present at the location of the Venice Film Festival for Theroux’s upcoming movie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The wonderful news was confirmed by People magazine. According to the publication the Wanderlust star took their relationship to the next phase as he asked this question to Bloom in Italy.

The Better Off single actress showed off her new bling on the hand as she posed along with her beau on the red carpet of the highly anticipated movie premiere. However, it appears that a lot of thought was put into the engagement ring.

It is reportedly a custom-made piece by Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry. The ring is of a 4-carat, emerald cut with a diamond set in platinum along with an 18-carat yellow gold inlay. The band consists of both the individual’s birthstones.

To take you back to their relationship timeline, they first sparked rumors when they were seen kissing back in February 2023 as they were present for an event by Netflix ay Zero Bond, situated in New York City. They spent the night with Tan France and her HBO’s Gilded Age co-sar, Louisa Jacobson. This quickly grabbed the attention of their fanbase.

They were once again seen locking lips last year in August at Altro Paradiso restaurant in Manhattan. In October 2023, they were spotted leaving a gym in N.Y.C. with one another, as per the publication.

Theroux, who was previously married to Jennifer Aniston, made his relationship official with Bloom in March on the red carpet of Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party. Before that, in December, he joined his fiance as her date for her twin sister’s nuptials. They also reportedly attended the ceremony when Naomi Watts tied the knot with Billy Crudup in June 2024.

Theroux has appeared on Bloom’s Instagram page numerous times. On August 20, he posted a story on his Instagram, in which he wrapped his arm around his fiance while kissing her on the cheeks with a serene natural background.

