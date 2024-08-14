'Story Of The Female Experience': Blake Lively Pens Heartfelt Note On It Ends With Us; Shares Domestic Violence Hotline

Blake Lively, known for her role in the summer hit It Ends With Us, took to Instagram on Tuesday to discuss the film's powerful portrayal of domestic violence. In her post, she thanked the audience for their support and expressed satisfaction with the film's portrayal of the female experience.

“Thank you to everyone who came to show that people WANT to see films about women, and the multitudes we hold,” said Lively. She shared that the film captures both the highs and lows of the female experience and is worthy of praise for its powerful message.

In another post, Lively shared a link to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. “1 in 4 women aged 18 and older in the U.S. alone have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime,” she noted.

Lively stated that intimate partner violence affects both genders and affects over 12 million people in the United States each year. Her post shows that everyone deserves to be in violence-free relationships.

Lively's comments follow criticism of the film's marketing campaign, which encouraged fans to "wear your florals" in honor of her character, florist Lily Bloom. Critics on social media have argued that the lighthearted floral theme is inappropriate for a film about domestic violence. Despite the backlash, Lively and the film's team have continued to promote the film's message.

Rumors of a falling out between the cast and director Justin Baldoni have fueled the film's controversy. Observers noted that several cast members, including Lively, Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar, and the book's author Colleen Hoover, had unfollowed Baldoni on social media.

Advertisement

Speculation grew when Baldoni attended the film's premiere with his wife, Emily Baldoni, who also appears in it. Lively, on the other hand, shared photos from the premiere with Sklenar, Slate, and Hoover, which fueled more rumors.

Despite these controversies, It Ends With Us has been a box office success, grossing $50 million in its first weekend. Variety's Owen Gleiberman praised Lively's performance, saying, “She fills the screen with her acutely aware and slightly tremulous radiance.” The film has received positive reviews.

The film's strong box office performance and critical acclaim indicate that it connected with audiences and effectively highlighted important social issues.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Johnny Depp Revealed He Never Watched The First Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie