How Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Broke A 34-Year Box Office Record Together

Ryan and Blake are proving - that couples who slay the box office together, stay together. Hollywood’s one of the sought-after couples, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are once again in the news and are making headlines all over it. While Ryan’s movie Deadpool & Wolverine starring Hugh Jackman as Logan is ruling the theatres, Blake’s film It Ends With Us recently hit the big screens.

Many a time we have seen one of the two big rival movies to tank in the box office, but for this couple it worked out like magic. The internet’s favorite couple’s romance is all over the media amid their overlapping releases and Blake’s small cameo as Ladypool in Deadpool & Wolverine. After nearly three and a half decades since Bruce Willis and Demi Moore experienced a phenomenon like this in 1990, Blake and Ryan created history by breaking the box office record.

As reported by Deadline, the combined performance of Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us has created one of the greatest domestic box office collections. According to the last update, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s movie earned $54.2 million in their third weekend, followed by Blake and Justin Baldoni’s It Ends With Us with $50 million. This is the first time that both of the films have reached the $50 million mark and a real-life couple features in each of the movies.

After Bruce Willis’ Die Hard 2 and Demi Moore’s Ghost created history in 1990, Ryan and Blake’s new came into existence as a power couple in the true sense where the husband-and-wife superstars had back-to-back theatrical releases and they powered through it.

Even though there has been a lot of criticism is coming to the surface revolving around the marketing of It Ends With Us and how everyone wants it to show a fun and loving romantic-comedy. But instead, the movie which is based on Colleen Hoover’s novel talks about brutal domestic violence. On the other hand, Deadpool & Wolverine might have boosted Marvel Studios’ future, but the film has also faced a lot of flaky comments for squeezing in so many cameos.

Whatever it is, whenever a good thing happens it should be celebrated. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s hard work has paid off, and we are happy. What about you? Let us know in the comments.

