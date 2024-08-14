‘We're Getting There’: Joe Keery Gives Stranger Things Season 5 Update

The highly anticipated concluding season of Stranger Things is around the corner, and fans are eyeing any piece of information. Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington on the show, has put people's minds at ease with a positive production update.

In an interview with TV Insider, Keery revealed that the cast and crew are hard at work finishing Stranger Things season 5. "We're getting, we're getting there," he said. "I honestly don't even really know how far along we are. I'm kind of in the dark in my own way, but it's been great," he added.

Steve was a recurring and heavily hated character in season one; however, he evolved through the seasons and became one of the fan favorites. He managed to survive when Upside Down took over Hawkins, which swallowed another beloved character, Eddie, played by Joseph Quinn. But, after the final showdown, will Steve come out to the other end alive? Nothing can be said as of yet!

During his interview, he told the outlet that the cast is as excited as the fans to see how the final season will unfold. "It's been a long time since the show was out, and I'm itching like everyone else to see this thing," he said.

After working together for nine years and five seasons, Kerry has gotten extremely close with the cast and was thrilled to get together with his “buddies” for filming the fifth season. “I love all these guys,” he added.

Not only has the cast been crucial on set, they were also an “important part” of Keery’s life, said the actor. "They're like family at this point. So I love to see them, love to work with them, and hopefully we can get this thing out soon for people," he added.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon in 2022, the actor admitted that he thought his character would be dead after the first season. However, his character kept building and building, becoming part of the core cast by season 4.

The release date of Stranger Things season 5 was not announced during its launch window in a Q2 Earnings Interview. However, Keery is hopeful that it will be out sooner rather than later. “Hopefully, we can get this thing out soon for people," he added.