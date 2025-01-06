Suki Waterhouse Is Overwhelmed With ‘Birthday Love’ As She Celebrates Her 33rd With A Leg Bruise; See Here

Suki Waterhouse had a joyous birthday as the singer-actress rang in her 33rd year. Taking to her Instagram account, the new mom of the industry showed off her flowing white dress and a huge leg bruise.

Before expressing gratitude to her fans and friends for their birthday wishes, the English native posed in a blue top and bikini bottoms. Alongside the picture, Waterhouse wrote, “Thank you for the birthday love.”

As for the other picture, where she showcased her bruise, the musician shared a caption that read, “Best and only photo I got while celebrating my birthday to commemorate a gorgeous year of life and an absolutely massive leg bruise.”

Waterhouse welcomed her baby with Robert Pattinson in March 2024, sharing her excitement about becoming a mother. The actress candidly spoke to Access Hollywood about how wonderful the Twilight actor is as a father, calling him the “greatest dad.”

During her conversation with the outlet, The Bad Batch star revealed, "I've had the best day with her today, and showing her around New York City is heaven.” She further added, "It's the best. And it's just getting more and more fun.”

At the time, the actress also revealed that she made the bold decision to perform at the Coachella festival just six weeks after giving birth to her baby girl. She explained, "I got offered Coachella a long time before I got pregnant.

And then, when I found out I was pregnant, I remember counting up the months, and I was like, 'Oh no. Oh no.’” She further added, "It was a wild thing to do, and I definitely wasn't at peak lung capacity."

During her performance, Waterhouse faced backlash for returning to the stage so soon after giving birth. However, the actress didn’t hold back and clapped back at the trolls.

In an interview with British Vogue, she revealed, "Every mom's morality is in question so much—not just from yourself, but from society.” Waterhouse continued, "Everyone's projecting something onto you. That's an insane thing."

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been in a relationship for several years. The couple first met in 2018 and made their red-carpet debut as a couple at an award show in 2023.

