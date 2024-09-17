Suki Waterhouse Jokingly Says She Will Learn 'Everything' About Raising Her Child With Robert Pattinson On THIS Social Media Platform

Suki Waterhouse is seeking parenting advice from a surprising source. During an appearance on SiriusXM's Ben +1 show, she opened up about how she and fiancé Robert Pattinson prepared for the arrival of their baby daughter in March. Although she didn't dive into parenting books, she has found herself turning to a particular website for guidance as a first-time mom.

Waterhouse Admits to Skipping Parenting Books

Waterhouse revealed that she didn't rely on traditional parenting books during her pregnancy. "I wasn't really leaving the house very much by the end. You know, I didn't really want to be out and about," she shared. She embraced the time at home to prepare for the "complete unknown" of parenthood without consulting any specific resources. "I had no idea what to expect. I did not read any bloody books," she confessed. When asked if she regretted not preparing more, Waterhouse shrugged off any concern, emphasizing the convenience of the internet. "Google is a great thing, isn't it?" she said.

Reddit Becomes Waterhouse's Go-To for Parenting Advice

Waterhouse humorously admitted that Reddit has become her unexpected go-to for parenting advice. "Okay, but Reddit when you have kids, it's like..." she trailed off before continuing, "Reddit in life. Reddit after everything, right? But yeah. That was probably where I'm gonna learn everything on how to raise my child is Reddit." It seems that the actress finds comfort in the collective wisdom and experiences shared on the platform, using it as a resource to navigate the early days of motherhood.

Reflecting on Coachella and the Transition to Motherhood

In July, Waterhouse discussed her post-pregnancy experience on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast. She performed at Coachella shortly after giving birth, a commitment she had made long before knowing she was pregnant. "I got offered Coachella a long time before I got pregnant. And then when I found out I got pregnant, I remember counting up the months, and I was like, 'Oh no. Oh no,'" she recalled. Despite the whirlwind, she and Pattinson chose to embrace the unpredictability of parenthood. "We were both actually just like, let's just be surprised. Let's just see what it's like, and let's be surprised by the whole thing," she noted. Reflecting on the initial weeks with her daughter, she described them as "absolutely insane" but also highlighted the profound transformation and deeper understanding of her own mother that came with the experience.

Suki Waterhouse’s candid approach to parenting reveals a refreshing openness to the uncertainties of raising a child. By turning to unconventional resources like Reddit, she showcases a modern, relatable take on motherhood. Her journey, filled with humor and a willingness to embrace the unexpected, offers a glimpse into the uncharted territory of first-time parenting and the ways in which new mothers navigate the challenges and joys that come with it.

