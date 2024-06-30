Who Is Josh Lucas’ Fiancé Brianna Ruffalo? All About Her As Yellowstone Star Announces Engagement

Another celebrity has found the love of his life. American actor Josh Lucas announced his engagement on June 29, 2024, with meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo. The Yellowstone actor took to Instagram to share a clip of Ruffalo getting emotional while wearing her ring as musicians performed for the just-engaged couple in the backdrop.

“For the last 2 years in Every Way and Every Day this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole,” he wrote in the special post. “I am so grateful and thrilled she said ‘Yes.’ I WAY love you, Brianna. & Thank You to our families and all the people and places that made this come true. I am absolutely aware I got crazy lucky,” he further added. Let's take a minute and find out more about Brianna Ruffalo.

Who is Brianna Ruffalo?

To begin with, Brianna Ruffalo is a meteorologist and reporter for ABC7 in Los Angeles. Brianna joined ABC7 after working at their sister station ABC30 since March 2017. The 32-year-old meteorologist hails from LA where she also finished her school. She studied Broadcast Journalism, honing her news reporting, scriptwriting, and media production skills at California State University, Northridge (CSUN).

After contributing to some leading organizations, in 2019, Brianna Ruffalo joined ABC7 News as a weather forecaster and reporter, marking a significant milestone in her career. Besides the weather forecast, Brianna also contributes to ABC7’s news coverage by reporting traffic patterns and road conditions.

The meteorologist also shares a close bond with her family, including her brother Edward, who serves in the Pasadena Fire Department. In her free time, she enjoys outdoor activities and likes to visit places. She is also known for her keen fashion and dressing choices.

More about Josh Lucas and Brianna Ruffalo

Lucas and Ruffalo have been together since the fall of 2022. According to reports from TMZ, the lovebirds traveled all over the country, visiting Positano and Naples for a summer getaway. Lucas felt it was a perfect time to propose since Ruffalo's ancestors came from Italy.

This will be Josh's second marriage, as he was formerly married to Jessica Ciencin Henriquez from 2012 to 2014. Lucas is noted for such films as Sweet Home Alabama, Glory Road, J. Edgar, Ford v Ferrari, and The Forever Purge. His TV shows include roles on The Firm, Mysteries of Laura, and Palm Royale.

