‘Super Excited’: Valerie Bertinelli Set To Join The Drew Barrymore Show In THIS Regular Role

The Drew Barrymore Show needs no introduction! The daytime talk show, hosted by actress Drew Barrymore, premiered on September 14, 2020, made Barrymore a household name. It features a blend of celebrity interviews, lifestyle segments, and human interest stories.

In recent news, Valerie Bertinelli is the most recent member of the Drew Crew. The former Food Network star will be joining The Drew Barrymore Show as a lifestyle expert and will make regular appearances on the CBS-owned show, as per PEOPLE.

"I'm going to be a part of The Drew Barrymore Show. I'm going to be part of Drew Crew, and I'm super excited about that,” she told PEOPLE earlier this summer.

The fifth season premieres on September 9 and will also feature lifestyle experts Ross Matthews, Chris Appleton, Zanna Roberts Rassi, and more.

The Kids Baking Championship alum, whose tenure with Food Network ended in January after nine years, told PEOPLE that she is up for a busy summer with her upcoming projects, and she would also be meeting with Barrymore whom she adores.

The cookbook author made an appearance on the daytime talk show during the fourth season in April and stepped out in public with her boyfriend, Mike Goodnough.

The show has been lauded for its positive and uplifting content, reflecting Barrymore’s warm personality and approach to storytelling. It typically contains segments such as cooking demonstrations, DIY projects, and inspirational stories, often incorporating audience interaction and lots of funny moments.

Advertisement

The upcoming season, which is all set to be out next week will also include a new segment called Wellsdays, which according to a press release. The segment will feature Barrymore discussing a series of health and wellness issues.

Other cult favorites, including Drew-Gooders, Design by Drew, and The Weekender will also return. The show is produced by Barrymore’s own production company, Flower Films, in partnership with CBS Television Distribution.

Meanwhile, let us know what you think of the popular show and if are you excited to witness the new episodes soon.

ALSO READ: 'Sigh Of Big Relief': Drew Barrymore Shares Her Thoughts On Talk Show Renewal For Season 6

Who Has Drew Barrymore Been Married to? Everything to Know About The Actress' Relationships