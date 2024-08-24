The Drew Barrymore Show Season 6 Renewed: Everything We Know So Far

The popular CBS daytime talk show starring Drew Barrymore as its host will have a foreseeable future. As per reports, ahead of season 5 which will premiere on September 9, 2024, the news of season 6 is already surfacing everywhere. The Drew Barrymore Show had a rocky start but gradually became everyone’s favorite talk show. It gained popularity that now CBS wants it to renew season after season.

The show premiered in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why the way these kind of shows thrive and become popular, it couldn’t at first as it couldn’t gather live audience. Instead, they brought up a screen displaying images of the ‘Audience From Anywhere’. The creators of the show also couldn’t bring guests in physical form all the time. There were times when the guests appeared virtually while the other times they came in person but sat way across the host to maintain the restrictions.

However, The Drew Barrymore Show grew slowly with more audience, and now it’s one of the most popular talk shows. As per Variety, the show has been renewed for a sixth season, and this report came in way before season 5 could commence. The show will see Drew Barrymore as its host as the actress continues her second innings in her career. It will also receive period upgrades in several top 20 markets, including the 9-hour block that leads out of CBS Mornings in New York, Dallas, and Boston.

Wendy McMahon, the president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Ventures talked about the renewal of The Drew Barrymore Show. Wendy said, "Drew is a one-of-a-kind talent who is an integral part of the CBS and Paramount family. This early renewal and upgrades are a testament to our commitment to The Drew Barrymore Show and its loyal audience, who tune in every day to see Drew's warmth, inquisitiveness, and spontaneity."

Since the second season, the show picked up its pace among the audience and the modification in the third season helped to interact with the full studio audience more. The show was divided into two half-hour segments - one covered pop culture and lifestyle stories while the other half focused on celebrity guests and their interviews. From Keanu Reeves to Bella Hadid to other celebs have been on the show so far.

However, in 2023, the show faced a massive controversy as it resumed its production with its writers amid the Writers Guild of America Strike. But to save themselves from more backlash they extended their hiatus and maintained the strike until the writers’ strike was over.

Well, all in all, the show has quite a fanbase, and the renewal of seasons 5 and 6 is quite good news for the fans. Let us know your thoughts about it.

