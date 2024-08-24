'Sigh Of Big Relief': Drew Barrymore Shares Her Thoughts On Talk Show Renewal For Season 6

Drew Barrymore has been entertaining fans with her hit daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, which will premiere its sixth season next month. Recently, Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations, announced in a statement that Barrymore's show is getting an early renewal for a sixth season, with the actress returning to host.

Now, after the surprising news, Barrymore expressed her thoughts about the renewal, calling it a 'huge relief' and shared her excitement for the journey ahead. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Drew Barrymore opened up about her popular daytime talk show and how she feels as it recently got picked up for another season. Barrymore reflected on her talk show experience, noting, "The way it looks on the outside, it was an intimidating time. It was an intimidating job, and there’s just no guarantee."

The actress added that there were moments when she doubted they would reach this point, expressing that the show's renewal is "such a gift" to everyone involved because then they know they have some "job certainty."

Barrymore described her talk show as "the biggest gift" and shared that its renewal brought a "huge sigh of relief" for everyone involved. She mentioned how grateful she is for the opportunity to continue the show, emphasizing that it's not something she takes for "granted." The actress also shared how rare it is for such jobs to last this long, making the renewal even more special for the team.

She told the publication that launching The Drew Barrymore Show was a learning experience for her and the crew, explaining that in the first two years, there was uncertainty about whether the show would continue.

The Duplex actress added, "There was a while where I was like, ‘I feel like my worst identity and happiness might be wrapped up in this.' That doesn’t seem healthy." As the show prepares for its fifth season, Barrymore shared that hosting it over the past seasons has been a really "great journey."

According to Deadline, in a statement, Wendy McMahon praised Drew Barrymore as a unique talent who plays an essential role in the CBS and Paramount family. She mentioned that the early renewal and upgrades reflect the network's commitment to The Drew Barrymore Show and its dedicated audience, who tune in daily to enjoy Barrymore's "warmth, inquisitiveness, and spontaneity."

