Who Has Drew Barrymore Been Married to? Everything to Know About The Actress' Relationships

Drew Barrymore, a well-known actress and talk show host, is known for both her vast career in entertainment and her highly publicized personal life. Her path through marriage and relationships has received a lot of media attention, reinforcing her self-described identity as a "hopeless romantic." Barrymore's romantic life has had its ups and downs, displaying her ongoing quest for love and connection.

Barrymore has gotten married three times. Her first marriage was to Jeremy Thomas, a bar owner, on March 20, 1994. However, this marriage lasted only two months, and their divorce was finalized in 1995.

Drew Barrymore's second marriage to comedian Tom Green began with a surprise wedding in July 2001.

The couple encountered numerous difficulties early on, including Green's cancer diagnosis and a house fire. Despite their efforts to overcome these challenges, their marriage lasted only five months, ending in December 2001.

In June 2012, Barrymore tied the knot for the third time with art consultant Will Kopelman. They had Frankie and Olive as daughters. However, tension arose over where to live, and in April 2016, they got divorced.

Barrymore and Kopelman have continued to have a cooperative and positive co-parenting relationship even after their divorce. Their daughters' welfare is their top priority, and they collaborate to give them a secure and nurturing environment.

In their marriage, Drew Barrymore has experienced both joyful and difficult moments. She keeps her attention on maintaining a positive relationship with her ex-spouses in order to guarantee the stability and happiness of her kids, despite everything.

Barrymore's dating history has also been notable. She was romantically involved with Corey Feldman as a teenager, and they dated between 1987 and 1990. Following her breakup with Feldman, Barrymore dated Balthazar Getty and Leland Hayward III.

She also had a well-publicized relationship with David Arquette in the early 1990s, though their relationship has been described differently. Barrymore's engagement to Jamie Walters in 1992 ended before they were married. She later had a serious relationship with drummer Fabrizio Moretti, which lasted from 2002 to 2007.

Barrymore had a brief romantic relationship with both actor Zach Braff and director Spike Jonze in 2007. Though they broke up in 2010, her relationship with actor Justin Long, which started in 2008, was very public and loving.

Barrymore and Long have maintained their amicable relationship and spoken well of one another even after their breakup. Barrymore's personal life has been shaped by a number of significant, if frequently fleeting, relationships that she has navigated. These relationships are a reflection of her intense love life and her constant quest for happiness.

