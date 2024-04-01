Sydney Sweeney is gearing up for her next big project as she takes on the lead role in the new Barbarella movie. The Emmy-nominated actress is excited to step into the shoes of the iconic character made famous by Jane Fonda in the original 1968 film.

Sydney Sweeney expresses excitement over filming the Barbarella reboot

Barbarella is a female space traveler on a mission to save the world, and Sydney Sweeney is eager to explore the character's bold and sensual nature. Sweeney has excitedly told The Sun, “I watched the original and was like, ‘This is incredibly insane and beyond iconic’. I thought, ‘This would be interesting to be made in today’s world’.”

The Euphoria star further told the outlet, “She uses sex as a weapon and I think that’s such an interesting way into the sci-fi world.”

The original film follows Barbarella as she encounters various challenges, including battling an evil scientist named Durand Durand, who has created a weapon capable of destroying humanity. Despite the controversy surrounding the nude scenes of the film, it became a cult classic known for its campy humor and kitschy scenes.

While Sydney is set to make the role her own, she remains open to the idea of involving Jane Fonda in the reboot, depending on her interest. As an executive producer on the film, Sydney said to The Sun, “It depends if she wants to be involved. I’m always up for talking to as many people as possible.”

Barbarella comes from a French comic about a space traveler. In the original story, people in the 41st century don't have regular relationships but take pills to feel close to each other. The movie version, starring Fonda, became popular because of its funny and unusual scenes.

However, the movie also caused some problems. Fonda, who became famous for her role, later admitted she had mixed feelings about it. She struggled with an eating disorder while filming and was nervous during the nude scenes. Now, she's worried about Sydney's version of the movie because her ideas for remaking it were rejected per The Sun.

In addition to her upcoming role in Barbarella, Sydney has been busy filming the third season of Euphoria for HBO. Despite her packed schedule, she remains dedicated to her craft and is grateful for the support of her family, who encouraged her to pursue her dreams from a young age.

Sydney once shared about bringing her family members to telly drama where she gets naked. She revealed to the Award Chatter podcast,

“I randomly brought a lot of family members to the premiere, which was the pilot. I was just so excited because it was the big Hollywood premiere and that is what I have dreamt of for so long."

Sweeney further added, “I wanted to share that experience with my family and I didn’t think about the actual experience. I love my grandma so much but, when we got done, she leaned down — she was sitting two or three over from me — and she said, ‘You have the best t*ts in Hollywood’. I said, ‘Thank you so much’, because I was sinking in my chair the whole time thinking, ‘What have I done?’. But she made me feel better.”

Sydney's journey to Hollywood began with a dream and a five-year plan she presented to her parents at just 11 years old. With their support, she made the move to Los Angeles at 13, determined to make her mark in the entertainment industry.

Now, with Emmy nominations and a growing list of credits to her name, Sydney is poised for even greater success. She remains grounded despite her rising star status and is excited about the future, which includes plans for a wedding, a career in real estate, and perhaps even professional water skiing.

