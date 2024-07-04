Taylor Lautner’s Wife Shares Health Scares On Podcast; Here’s All We Know So Far

Recently, Taylor Lautner’s wife, whose name is also Taylor, revealed some of the health scares she underwent in their podcast, The Squeeze. The scare, which took place while she was in a shower, happened to her as a 27-year-old. During this time, she felt something on her breast and described it as one of the most terrifying moments of her life.

A terrifying discovery

“I kinda, like, paused for a second and was like, ‘Wait. What?’ And then I pressed on it again and started to feel it. And there was this hard lump there,” she said. The lump had been “very noticeable,” according to her husband, Taylor Lautner, who is 32 years old.

She froze for a second because she thought maybe this was the end since cancer runs in her family so much. She went to the breast center, where ultrasounds were carried out, but thankfully nothing came up. “The tissue can just, like, move around hormonally. It can change,” she noted.

Although the bump was still there, she sighed with relief upon understanding that it wasn’t cancerous. To emphasize self-examinations while in the shower, even among those without any family history of breast cancer.

Depression battles and struggle with life

The other health scare that Taylor faced was about depression sickness. At that moment, everything seemed pointless, including getting out of bed or engaging in any daily activities by herself. She got anxiety so severe that sometimes she could not breathe anymore due to stress. He stood by his wife’s side in these challenging times with emotional support.

Advertisement

Reflecting back on what had happened, she realized that her symptoms began after birth control pills stopped their course throughout her body system. Her usual doctor had retired and, therefore, was no longer prescribed medication.

“I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh. I'm literally, like, withdrawing from this birth control because my hormones have been on this thing for ten years,” she said.

Finding solutions

She was supposed to get in touch with the doctor who recommended her to the breast center so that she could quickly have a new supply of her pills. It served as a way out and relieved her from stress for some time.

This demonstrates how vital regular checkups are and the need to be mindful of mental health, according to Taylor’s experiences. It is also a reminder for anyone reading the story that it is always good to look after yourself and ask for help when needed.

Advertisement

“We’re lumpy, but we’re healthy,” she said.

ALSO READ: ‘I'm Making It My Goal’: Savannah Chrisley Hopes For Mom's Homecoming, Here’s All We Know So Far