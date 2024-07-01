Scarred not scared: Hina Khan remains undeterred after stage three breast cancer diagnosis; pens inspiring note

The entertainment world's beloved actor Hina Khan is currently in the toughest phase of her life! The actress is diagnosed with stage three breast cancer but is facing this ordeal with bravery and optimism. It takes courage to battle this deadly disease with positivity and we respect how Hina has been motivating people who are on the same journey as hers.

After sharing this heartbreaking news with her fans on June 28, today (July 1) Hina took to her social media handle to inspire others who are battling cancer.

Hina Khan pens an inspiring note:

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina Khan penned a motivating message and also shared an insight into her journey of battling cancer.

She wrote, "A window to my journey.. This is to all those courageous women and men who are fighting this tough battle.. I wish my journey can be courageous and motivating enough for people out there to turn a page in their own stories for good.. And remember we may be SCARRED but we MUST not be SCARED #ScarredNotScared."

Take a look at Hina Khan's story here-

About Hina Khan's diagnosis:

For the uninformed, on June 28, Hina Khan announced on social media that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. She informed her fans that her treatment has begun and she has been staying strong and determined. As soon as this shocking news was out, celebrities, co-stars, friends, fans and everyone showered love on the actress and wished her a speedy recovery.

Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Juhi Parmer, Niti Taylor, Ayesha Singh, Gauahar Khan, Shraddha Arya, Jennifer Winget, Nakuul Mehta, Mouni Roy, Rajiv Adatia, Rohan Mehra and many others wished Hina a speedy recovery and showered their love and blessings on her.

About Hina Khan's journey in the industry:

Hina Khan became a household name after portraying the lead role of Akshara in the hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was a part of the show from 2009 to 2016 and amassed a massive ardent fan following. Hina has been a part of popular reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. The actress even portrayed a negative character in the sequel of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Pinkvilla team prays for Hina Khan's speedy recovery!

