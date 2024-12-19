Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Have Epic Eras Tour-Themed Night with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes; See Pictures

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes joined Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift for an epic Eras Tour-themed party recently. The OG WAG posted photos from the big night on her Instagram on Wednesday, December 18. In the snaps shared by Brittany Mahomes, the guests were seen going all out with the party’s theme, wearing homemade friendship bracelets and dressing up in various Swift album eras, from Fearless to Reputation.

The 29-year-old wore a sparkling silver fringe dress, dazzling boots, and a black and gray jacket, while her husband Patrick rocked a full tuxedo with a black top hat, nearly identical to the one Kelce wore on stage during the Lover singer's London show.

The Grammy winner, for her part, continued her TTPD era in a black Balmain dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and a short flared skirt with embroidered beads, sequins, and crystals down the front. Swift, 35, rocked her signature red lip and added more sparkle to her look with drop diamond earrings.

Swift’s pal Ashley Avignone also joined the crew for the fun fete, stepping into her Reputation era in an all-black look with a fake snake wrapped around her neck.

While Kelce didn’t pose for pictures with the girl group, his presence was confirmed through one of the shots by Mahomes, where the KCC tight end was seen in the background.

“My people,” Brittany captioned the carousel.

It is unclear if the soiree was part of Swift’s 35th birthday celebration or in honor of her wrapping up her record-breaking 21-month-long Eras tour on Sunday, December 8.

The Fortnight singer is reported to have celebrated her milestone birthday on December 13 alongside her beau at a private festivity hosted by him, according to sources.

Per a Page Six source, Kelce went all out for his pop star girlfriend's special day, hiring a private chef and bartender to take care of food and drinks, as they spent some quality time only in each other’s company, away from the constant crowd they are usually a part of.

The outlet’s source also reported that the two-time Super Bowl champion spoiled Taylor with countless roses, engraved jewelry, and more.

Previously, another tipster told Page Six that Kelce had been shopping for birthday and Christmas gifts for his Swift for quite a while, as he isn’t someone who likes to leave things for the last minute.

It’s unclear if Swift’s Eras-themed bash took place before or after December 13.

