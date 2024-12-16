Ryan Reynolds Shares Wish for Taylor Swift to Experience Her Eras Tour from the Audience: 'I Told Taylor a While Ago'

Ryan Reynolds has doubled down on one thing he wishes Taylor Swift could have experienced during her recently concluded Eras Tour. On Sunday, December 15, the 48-year-old Deadpool & Wolverine star revealed to The Hollywood Reporter about his and wife Blake Lively’s enduring friendship with the Cruel Summer singer, and what he wishes the pop star could have done during her now-wrapped concert tour.

“I told Taylor a while ago that I wish she had the opportunity to watch herself from the audience, even for a moment,” Reynolds, who attended three of Swift’s shows with Lively and their kids, shared.

Reynolds had previously voiced similar sentiments on Instagram after attending an Eras Tour concert with his family. Sharing snaps from the show, the actor-writer wrote, “I don’t understand the unimaginable work, care, talent, and discipline @taylorswift generates to create an experience like this because I’m not a scientist. It’s an athletic event and a collective cultural phenomenon.”

“It’s gigantic but intimate. The only bummer is she can’t be in the audience to experience what everyone else sees and feels. To watch herself up there is something I wish she could know,” he added, before quipping, “But that isn’t physically possible and even if it were, you just can’t get tickets last minute.”

Reynolds, Lively, and Swift have been quite a trio since 2015. They have been spotted enjoying parties and dinner dates together on multiple occasions over the years. After Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the group of friends was also seen at his games, cheering him on from their VIP suits while wearing official KCC merch.

Swift’s Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and concluded on December 8 in Vancouver. The pop titan toured across America, Europe, and Asia, drawing 10 million fans. Her touring company recently revealed that the singer earned $2 billion in ticket revenue selling multiple dates of her three-and-a-half-hour-long shows.

Swift’s Eras Tour also spawned a movie, released in October 2023. The offering scripted history as the highest-grossing concert film of all time, raking in $261 million at the worldwide box office, according to Daily Mail.

During the final few shows of her tour in Vancouver, the Karma crooner's team was seen aggressively recording footage, prompting fans to speculate that a sequel concert film might be on the way. The conjectures have not been confirmed or denied by the singer’s team as of writing this article.

