Taylor Swift and Donald Trump's AI Parody Duet Goes Viral, Prompts THIS Reaction From Elon Musk

A new AI-generated video featuring Donald Trump singing a parody of Taylor Swift’s Love Story in her face is going viral on X, drawing widespread attention for its comedic portrayal. In the video, the president-elect takes a dig at the pop icon for supporting Kamala Harris in the recently concluded US Presidential Election by probing her about how she feels about being on the losing side for once. The video, originally posted by X user JonC Memes, also found its way to Elon Musk, a vocal Trump supporter, who reposted it on his account alongside a laughter emoticon.

The video, which has 17.6 million views, shows Trump strumming a guitar while singing the parodied version of the abovementioned song, titled Trump Story, as Swift listens. The video takes creative liberties, depicting AI-generated scenes such as Swift appearing at the White House, participating in a Trump rally, donning the signature red Make America Great Again cap, and more.

In the lyrics, Trump sings, “Taylor. It’s done. Just thought of checking. I know that you’re not used to being on the losing side. You should have voted more like Patrick’s wife, shut up, Brittany. Make no mistake, Travis is secretly happy.” The latter part of the song references Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, his Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany. The Mahomeses are open Trump supporters, and Brittany even endorsed the Republican candidate this election season.

The video isn’t the first time Trump and his supporters have used Swift’s likeness to their advantage, clearly without her permission. Earlier this year, the now president-elect shared a bunch of AI-generated pictures insinuating that she and her fierce fanbase had thrown their weight behind him. Swift addressed the matter in the lengthy Harris endorsement message she shared on her social media in September.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of me falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter,” she said at the time before informing her fans that she would be casting her ballot in Harris’s favor as she feels she is a “steady-handed” and “gifted leader.”

Circling back to Musk sharing the currently viral AI video, netizens seemed divided over the tech billionaire’s decision. Some saw it as lighthearted humor, while others called it distasteful.

“No way @elonmusk was going to miss sharing this!! What’s gonna be the reply, guys?” one X user wondered, while another advised Taylor Swift to invite Trump to her concert for a duet. “It will drive up your sales tix,” they said.

A third user of the Musk-owned social media platform seemed to side with Swift as they commented, “How sad a billionaire needs to troll a performer to feel manly.”

