Taylor Swift Has A Sweet Reaction To A Fan Calling Her Plaid Outfit ‘Tea’; Read Details Inside

Taylor Swift has the sweetest reaction to a fan calling her plaid outfit a tea. While paying a visit to the children’s hospital amidst the completion of the Eras Tour, she met with a fan who praised the pop star.

In a TikTok video that made rounds on the internet, Swift was seen signing the Eras Tour books for her young fans, and while coming to one of her fan, Naya, the Grammy-winning singer was heard saying, "Thank you for saying my outfit was 'tea.'"

Naya quipped to tell Swift that she meant the comment to be taken as a compliment. The young fan revealed, "Yes, everything about it. Your hair!" The Lover singer smiled at the statement and said, "You made my day with that."

Swift continued to praise Naya’s etiquette, as she claimed that she was very welcoming. The musician shared, "Walking in, you were just so sweet and so friendly and so lovely."

Meanwhile, Naya shared a video on December 12, where she praised Swift’s outfit. Over the video, the fan wrote, “Here's the full thing since people don't want to tag me.”

She shared the clips and snippets of her meeting with the pop star in the video. In another clip shared by Naya, she was seen dancing to Bad Blood in her hospital room.

Moreover, the dress that Naya talked about in her video was comprised of intricate detailing in the blue and green plaid skirt. The outfit cost around $4,500 and hails from the tartan Miu Miu set. The video posted by Naya on her social media platform crossed 7 million views.

Following Swift’s visit to the hospital in Kansas City, the organization thanked the musician in a heartfelt Facebook post. Anita Belt, one of the woman in the hospital, shared Swift’s pictures with a patient named Rylie, and in the caption she wrote, "Children's Mercy Hospital does their best to nurse seriously ill children, comfort family, and bring a little joy when they can. Today did not disappoint! Thank you, Taylor Swift, for bringing some joy to Rylie today!!"

While the pop icon drew the curtains on the Eras Tour after near 1.5 years, she is most likely to be spending Christmas with her family and boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

