Taylor Swift Reveals Final Version Of The Tortured Poets Department At Her Singapore Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift surprised her fans with the announcement of the final version of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. Swift performed the track Black Dog in front of 55,000 people who attended her Singapore Eras Tour. Soon after playing the song to the audience, the Anti-Hero singer took to Instagram to officially put up the cover, along with the words “Old habits die screaming” written across the back cover. Swift also revealed a special connection she has with Singapore.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Almost Ready to Get Married: Reports

Taylor Swift’s Memories With Singapore

Taylor Swift, during her Eras Tour concert in Singapore, revealed that she has a lot of memories etched with the place. She said, "My mom actually spent a lot of her childhood with her mom, dad and sister growing up in Singapore.” She further added, "So a lot of the time when we'd come here on tour, my mom would take me and drive me past her old house, where she used to go to school. So I've been hearing about Singapore my whole life.” While the ace singer was recollecting memories, the audience quickly shot a video of it and put it up on X.

Advertisement

Before lighting up Singapore with her presence and songs, Swift had the most successful tour in Australia, where she performed in Melbourne and Sydney. The singer had many guests on board to cheer for her, including Katy Perry, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce too joined the crowd. Swift also had Sabrina Carpenter open for her, and she ended up singing along with the pop icon on stage.

Travis Kelce’s Fun Moments At The Eras Tour

During Taylor Swift’s Sydney Tour, Travis Kelce flew there specially to cheer for her girlfriend. The couple together had good times at the zoo, and later the pop star was seen ending her performance with a kiss to Kelce. The NFL star also had his fan moments, where the public went crazy as soon as he entered the venue. He was also seen distributing Swift’s guitar picks. Soon, the Lover singer will be flying to Europe for the show, and it is rumored that Kelce too will be joining her on her next Eras Tour leg.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Writes More Than 2 Love Songs For Beau Travis Kelce; Here's When She'll Release Them