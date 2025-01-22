Taylor Swift vs. Gigi Hadid: Will Friends Turn Rivals At The Upcoming Super Bowl Game? Fans Brace For Ultimate Showdown

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid will potentially turn into rivals for the upcoming Super Bowl game. The duo have been best buds for more than a decade, but the fans of the musician and the runway model are seated for the friends to go head-on against each other in the NFC Championship.

Hadid and her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, are strong supporters of the Philadelphia Eagles, who will play their next match against the Washington Commander after winning their game against the Los Angeles Rams.

If the latter team loses against the Eagles, then the Bird fans will take their positions in the stands for a match against the Kansas City Chiefs, which is supported by Taylor Swift. The Karma singer is often spotted in the stands to cheer for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who is one of the star players of the team.

With the games scheduled for the next week, one of the fans on social media went on to joke that Swift and Kelce would clearly be on a double date with Hadid and Cooper. Other users and the fans of the sport went on to join the fun banter on TikTok, commenting their thoughts over the ultimate showdown.

A netizen shared, "How fun would it be if we got eagles vs. chiefs and Gigi and Taylor are besties," while another one claimed, "Sooo Super Bowl. Gigi vs. Taylor, haha."

One of the users also linked Swift’s flopped relationship with the Maestro star a decade ago to the game in 2025. They stated, "Bradley vs. Taylor. Super Bowl Go Birds.”

If the Philadelphia Eagles win their game against the Washington Commanders, the team will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans for the Lombardi Trophy in February.

