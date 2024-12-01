Taylor Swift’s 'Eras Tour' Book: Behind-The-Scenes Secrets, New Eras Teased, And More

Taylor Swift has unveiled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Book, a deeply personal and visually stunning publication that takes fans behind the scenes of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Spanning nearly two years and encompassing 152 shows in 54 cities, the tour celebrated every stage of Swift’s career, with a staggering three-hour-and-fifteen-minute setlist covering her ten (eventually eleven) albums.

Released on November 29, the book delves into the conceptualization, production, and execution of the tour. Swift reflects on her creative journey, offering insights into her favorite moments, the effort behind the spectacle, and her enduring connection with fans.

In the book’s prologue, Swift reveals how the idea for The Eras Tour emerged during the creation of her Midnights album. Instead of embarking on a traditional album-specific tour, she envisioned a concert experience celebrating her entire discography. “I wanted to fully commit to each era, musically, stylistically, and aesthetically,” she writes.

This ambitious idea was fueled by her recent work on the re-recording of her early albums and the three albums (Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights) that hadn’t yet been performed live. Swift set out to design a tour that honored longtime fans while embracing new ones, creating what she describes as a dreamscape across her vast catalog.

Lover

Swift kicked off each show with tracks from Lover, symbolizing a new beginning. "It had to open with ‘Cruel Summer,’" she writes, calling the track an energetic spark. She recalls the vivid imagery of pink sunsets aligning with the Lover aesthetic and how her glittery Versace bodysuit became a source of strength on stage.

Fearless

This era paid tribute to Swift’s teenage years, filled with glitter and youthful dreams. A standout feature was her bedazzled guitar, lovingly decorated by her parents and brother. She fondly recalls the fan energy during Love Story, often punctuated by real-life crowd proposals.

Reputation

Swift describes the Reputation era as her most dramatic entrance of the night, with booming synth beats and bold visuals. Fans amplified the atmosphere by chanting "1, 2, 3, LET’S GO B—" during Delicate.

Folklore and Evermore

Swift's pandemic-era albums brought a shift in tone. She wrote about the cabin in the woods set piece and the hauntingly beautiful flashlight tribute during Marjorie. The woodland imagery of Willow felt like stepping into a magical realm, with velvet capes and glowing orbs creating a sorcerer-like vibe.

A standout addition to the tour was The Tortured Poets Department, introduced during the European leg. With minimalist white designs by Vivienne Westwood and a rover platform operated by a hidden crew member, Swift aimed for an otherworldly aesthetic.

The acoustic portion evolved over time, shifting from rare deep cuts to intricate mashups of thematically linked tracks. Swift recalls diving into a stage that transformed into an ocean, thrilling audiences with the illusion.

Throughout the tour, Swift performed in every imaginable condition, rain, heat, and freezing cold. She credits her team for matching her commitment to health and stamina. “We do this because we love creating happiness and wonder,” she writes.

